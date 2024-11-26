Sammy Hagar Returns To "Rock The Block" At Barrett-Jackson's 2025 Scottsdale Auction



Automotive enthusiasts interested in registering to bid may do so here, and those looking to consign their own collector car may do so here. Registered premium package bidders and consignors will also receive invitations to Barrett-Jackson's exclusive Opening Night Gala on Sunday, Jan. 19. Tickets and hospitality packages can be purchased at Barrett-Jackson.com. https://bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com/itemonline.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/2/56/256b2ddd-7811-516e-896d-d271f2055a10/6744b3fb13696.image.jpg Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is excited to announce the 2nd annual "Rock the Block" concert with Sammy Hagar and Friends performing live on Friday, Jan. 17, at WestWorld of Scottsdale.Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 29, and start at $89. Elevate your experience with premium hospitality suite tickets that include a hosted bar, food and an excellent view of the stage. To get the full rock and roll experience, a limited number of meet and greet passes are also available. Tickets can be purchased at Barrett-Jackson.com."Sammy Hagar is truly one of the most iconic rock stars of our time, and he puts on an unforgettable show," said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. "He is fresh off his world tour and the sale of his 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari at the Scottsdale Fall Auction. I am thrilled to welcome my friend back to kick off an incredible auction week."For the last four decades, Sammy Hagar has been one of rock music's most prolific artists, amassing 25 platinum albums with sales surpassing 50 million worldwide. Last week, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced that "The Best of All Worlds," his critical and commercial hit summer 2024 tour, will launch in 2025 as "The Best of All Worlds Tour - The Residency" at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The highly anticipated residency will showcase Sammy's career-spanning hits, from seminal breakouts with Montrose, his iconic solo hits and a deep dive into his tenure with Van Halen, Chickenfoot and everything in between. Sammy has written some of the greatest rock anthems of the era with "I Can't Drive 55," " Right Now " and "Why Can't This Be Love," and has earned the highest respect of the music industry with a Grammy Award, induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Sammy Hagar is also a car enthusiast. This past October, the "Red Rocker" joined Barrett-Jackson on the auction block to sell his 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari (Lot #760), which set a world auction record when it sold for $4.675 million.Following the "Rock the Block" concert, Barrett-Jackson's 2025 Scottsdale Auction will run Saturday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 26. Featuring approximately 1,800 collectible cars, trucks and SUVs, the prominent event serves as the epicenter of the automotive universe every January. In addition to the exhilarating action where world auction records are set every year, the automotive lifestyle event also features Hot Laps and Thrill Rides with leading automotive manufacturers, off-road experiences, driving experiences in some of the latest vehicles and live music throughout the week.The first weekend also kicks off with Family Day on Jan. 18, where children 12 and under receive free admission with an accompanying adult. Family Day will also feature STEM Fest presented by Honeywell and the introduction of all 50 contenders for the esteemed custom car competition, the Barrett-Jackson Cup presented by Castrol.Automotive enthusiasts interested in registering to bid may do so here, and those looking to consign their own collector car may do so here. Registered premium package bidders and consignors will also receive invitations to Barrett-Jackson's exclusive Opening Night Gala on Sunday, Jan. 19. Tickets and hospitality packages can be purchased at Barrett-Jackson.com.



