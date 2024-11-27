Grammy Award Winner Andra Day Partners With Music Will For Music Program Expansion In San Diego, CA





The Grammy Award winning, Andra Day is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and actress whose meteoric rise to fame has been marked by her soul-stirring vocals, magnetic stage presence, and profound impact on both the music and film industries. Influenced by an eclectic mix of jazz, blues, and R&B, she honed her craft with an innate ability to infuse emotion into every note she sang. In 2015, Andra burst onto the music scene with her debut album, "Cheers to the Fall," which showcased her incredible vocal range and garnered critical acclaim. The album's standout track, "Rise Up," not only became a chart-topping hit, amassing 1 billion streams and an RIAA triple-platinum certification, but also an anthem of empowerment, resonating with a global audience.



Beyond the stage and screen, Andra Day has emerged as a powerful advocate for social justice. A steadfast voice for equality and meaningful change, she has consistently used her platform to address causes that resonate deeply with her. Andra's journey extends far beyond musical and cinematic achievements—it's a story of resilience, authenticity, and a dedication to creating social impact through her art. This spring, Andra continued to evolve as both an artist and an activist with the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, CASSANDRA (Cherith). and her second leading role in Lee Daniels' Netflix thriller, The Deliverance. Her influence transcends genres, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Friday, Grammy and Golden Globe Winner and Oscar Nominated actress, singer, and activist Andra Day surprised students at Taft Middle School in San Diego, CA to celebrate the launch of their new music program in her name as Music Will's 2024 Benefit Honoree. In 2021, the San Diego native received keys to the city and continues to give back to her community. Music Will is the largest nonprofit music education program for schools in the United States. The event was brought about through Frank Ciriza, Taft's dedicated music teacher, who has been working with Music Will since 2023. Under his guidance, the program has flourished, becoming a vibrant space where students can explore music in ways that resonate with their lives and cultural backgrounds. The kick-off event - a surprise visit for the students - welcomed Taft Middle School students to engage in a Q&A with Andra Day and hear the story of her career and life in music. To round out the program, Andra revealed a gifted signed guitar for Taft Middle School. During the height of COVID-19, her song, " Rise Up ", became a unifying anthem for the Taft community, offering comfort and inspiration as students, teachers, and families faced immense challenges. Andra's visit was a powerful reminder of how accessible, culturally relevant music education inspires resilience, creativity, and a deep sense of connection. This partnership embodies the heart of Music Will's mission to transform lives through the power of music education." Its modern band program has been adopted into the California Arts Education Framework which says of their curriculum: "Students are able to see themselves reflected in the curriculum and are culturally validated as the music is representative of their identity." Beginning in 2023-24, Prop 28 provides California public schools annual funding for arts education programs, which means that those schools can use their funds to work with Music Will. Recent visitors have included singer/producer and multi-Grammy Award winner Babyface; songwriter/producer and multi-Grammy Award winner Pharrell Williams; Country music superstar Blake Shelton; acclaimed hip hop artist Wiz Khalifa, and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello. In 2015, Andra burst onto the music scene with her debut album, "Cheers to the Fall," which showcased her incredible vocal range and garnered critical acclaim. The album's standout track, "Rise Up," not only became a chart-topping hit, amassing 1 billion streams and an RIAA triple-platinum certification, but also an anthem of empowerment, resonating with a global audience. In addition to her musical achievements, Ms.Day has expanded her creative horizons into the world of acting. In 2021, she delivered a tour de force performance as the legendary Billie Holiday in the biographical drama film "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" directed by Lee Daniels. Her portrayal was met with widespread acclaim, earning her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama and an Academy Award nomination. Music Will is the largest nonprofit music education program for schools in the United States. Since 2002, they have provided teacher training, curriculum, and instruments to over 6,000 schools across all 50 states, impacting over 1.8 million students to date. Their mission is to transform lives by transforming music education, while making it equitable and accessible to all students. Music Will's inclusive modern band curriculum is as diverse as the students we serve, spanning a wide range of genres, including rock, hip-hop, pop, R&B, Latin, country, and more. The program's inception dates back to 1996 when Dave Wish, a first-grade teacher in East Palo Alto, CA, began giving free guitar lessons to his students in response to the lack of a formal music education program at his school. What started in one elementary school in a single city has spawned a national movement, expanding to more than 1,000 school districts nationwide. Through partnerships with teachers, districts, departments of education, and industry leaders, the organization is expanding opportunities for students to engage in music programs that reflect their diversity and interests. Their collaboration with over 100 colleges and universities also ensures future teachers are prepared to foster student-led, culturally responsive learning from day one. Over the next five years, Music Will aims to impact 11 million students annually through our direct programs and Music as a Second Language® pedagogy. Learn more at musicwill.org.



