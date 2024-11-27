Top40-Charts.com
News
Rock 27 November, 2024

Michael Kiwanuka Shares Video For "One And Only" Directed By Malia Ann

Michael Kiwanuka Shares Video For "One And Only" Directed By Malia Ann
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Michael Kiwanuka is excited to share the new video for 'One And Only', lifted from his fourth album, Small Changes, out now via Polydor Records.

The video was made in collaboration with fast-rising US director Malia Ann, who recently received the Young Spirit award at this year's Deauville Film Festival. Malia's previous work includes her short-film, The Heart, which played at numerous film festivals including Telluride, Toronto, and Sundance among others.

Released last Friday, "Small Changes" is the eagerly anticipated follow-up to Michael's third LP, the Mercury Prize winning and Grammy Award nominated, "KIWANUKA" back in 2019.

"Small Changes" was produced alongside Danger Mouse and Inflo, the same studio team behind the globally acclaimed "KIWANUKA" and its equally as acclaimed predecessor, "Love & Hate". "Small Changes" was recorded between London and Los Angeles.

Michael is currently out on a stripped-back run of small venues (in association with UK record stores) to celebrate the album's release, ahead of a fully sold-out tour of the UK in March 2025.
Any remaining tickets for his European dates in Feb/March are on sale now.

Michael Kiwanuka Live:
Stripped-Back Tour:
27th November - The Level, Nottingham (in association with Rough Trade) SOLD OUT
28th November - Pryzm, Kingston Upon Thames (in association with Banquet) SOLD OUT
2nd December - The 1865, Southampton (in association with Vinilo) SOLD OUT
UK/European Tour 2025:
25th February - Sporthalle, Hamburg
26th February - AFAS Live, Amsterdam SOLD OUT
28th February - Le Zénith, Paris SOLD OUT
1st March - Forest National, Brussels SOLD OUT
3rd March - Alcatraz, Milan
4th March - Halle 622, Zurich
6th March - Zenith, Munich
7th March - Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt
9th March - Civic Hall, Wolverhampton SOLD OUT
10th March - Eventim Apollo, London SOLD OUT
12th March - Usher Hall, Edinburgh SOLD OUT
13th March - O2 Apollo, Manchester SOLD OUT
25th March - Teatro Metropolitan, Mexico.






