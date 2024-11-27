New Age Superstar David Arkenstone's 1987 Debut Album "Valley In The Clouds" Available In Dolby Atmos On November 29, 2024





Since his first release in 1987, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Over 35 years since its release, five-time GRAMMY nominated recording artist David Arkenstone's Valley In The Clouds has been remixed/remastered in Dolby Atmos for an unparalleled immersive sound experience. This groundbreaking 1987 debut album gently leads listeners through an evocative soundscape with a timeless nine-track collection. The re-release of Valley In The Clouds will be available on all streaming platforms on November 29th, with Dolby Atmos immersive sound available on Apple Music.This re-release also includes a bonus title track recorded live in concert in 2023. After decades of performances, Valley In The Clouds remains a fan favorite at David Arkenstone concerts amidst its alluring beat.In addition to co-producing Valley In The Clouds, David Arkenstone is featured on Yamaha DX-TX system, Mirage, Emulator II, Memory Moog, grand piano, guitar, harp, and fretless bass. Reflecting on the upcoming streaming release, David says: "I am excited to re-release my first album, Valley In The Clouds, especially remastered and remixed in the Dolby Atmos® format. This will always be a special album for me, as it was the first time anyone heard my music out in the world. I'm thankful to all my fans for allowing me to still have a career 35 years later! So many listeners have followed my journey from my debut album all the way through today. And I'm grateful to Daniel Chase for his 'organic and electronic percussion' on Valley In The Clouds, and to Eric Lindert and David Vartanian for helping me sculpt my first recording."Valley In The Clouds was remixed/remastered in Dolby Atmos® by MixedByHill (Øneheart, Benny Benassi, Natanael Cano). Notable credits on the original 1987 release include the following: Produced by Eric Lindert and David Arkenstone, engineered and mixed by David Vartanian, mastered by Randy Kling, additional engineering by Patrick Sheedy, cover art by Mark Geisheker. The track list of Ancient Legend, Stepping Stars, Valley In The Clouds, Princess, Eastern Dream, Night Wind, Rain, The Sun Girl, and Lost Temple captures the essence of legendary composer David Arkenstone's vision of creating an emotional realm to be explored time and again.About David Arkenstone:Since his first release in 1987, David Arkenstone has become one of the most engaging and prolific instrumentalists of our time, receiving GRAMMY® nominations in 2022, 2020, 2004, 2000, and 1992. With over 1.1 billion streams worldwide, sold out concerts, 70+ albums, film and TV scores, gaming scores for World of Warcraft, and NBC Sports themes such as The Kentucky Derby and Premier League soccer, David's music is the soundtrack to millions of listeners' lives around the globe, taking fans of all ages on a fantastic musical journey. For more information about David Arkenstone, visit davidarkenstone.com or linktr.ee/davidarkenstone.



