Jacob Collier's Three Christmas Songs - An Abbey Road Live-To-Vinyl Cut EpP Out Today





It's been a tremendous November for Collier: just two weeks ago his album Djesse - Volume 4 earned him his second consecutive Album of the Year GRAMMY nomination. The six-time GRAMMY winner earned two additional nominations for the album (Best Global



Says Collier, on Three Christmas Songs: As somebody with a deep love for Christmas, it was a proper joy to have this opportunity to record three of my favourite festive songs live-to-vinyl, in Abbey Road's iconic Studio 2. A last minute call-out to friends and fans resulted in a gathering of people from many walks of life, befriending one another and singing together, for a one-take festive experience. It was our first take - recorded in continuum, with no pauses - what you can hear on the record is exactly as it came out. My hope is that it sparks some joy, and conjures some Christmas spirit at its gentlest, most communal, and most twinkling.



A few days after his epic Djesse World Tour homecoming finale takes place at London's O2 on December 9, Collier will perform an intimate festive solo show at Union Chapel in London on December 12 to ring in the holiday season. Collier sold over 200,000 tickets on his tour this year, which stretched across the globe and included historic venues including sold out concerts at



Three Christmas Songs - An Abbey Road Live-To-Vinyl Cut tracklist:

1 - I'll Be Home For Christmas

2 - Winter Wonderland

3 - Silent Night



As the epic climax to the four-part journey that first began in 2018, Djesse Vol. 4 features 16 songs and a staggering list of special guests. Chris Martin, John Legend, aespa, Tori Kelly, Madison Cunningham, Chris Thile, Yelle, CHIKA, Anoushka Shankar, The Aeolians 2018 Choir, Lindsey Lomis and his mother Suzie Collier, alongside singles featuring Camilo, Shawn Mendes,



Collier released a



Remaining tour dates:

Thur 11/23/24 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique - SOLD OUT

Fri 11/24/24 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique - SOLD OUT

Sun 11/26/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live - SOLD OUT

Mon 11/27/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live - SOLD OUT

Wed 11/29/24 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Fri 12/1/24 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal - SOLD OUT

Sat 12/2/24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622 - SOLD OUT

Sun 12/3/24 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant Bellevue - SOLD OUT

Tue 12/5/24 - Paris, France - Zenith

Sun 12/8/24 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Mon 12/9/24 - London, UK - The O2

Thurs 12/12/24 - London, UK - Union Chapel - A festive evening with Jacob Collier Solo Showconcert



Jacob Collier is a 6-time GRAMMY® winner and 15-time nominee, making him the first British act in history to win four GRAMMYs® for each of his first four albums. He has recently performed at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and two nights at the Kennedy Center with the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jacob Collier has released Three Christmas Songs - An Abbey Road Live-To-Vinyl Cut today, a new EP of holiday music that was recorded live in a single take at the legendary Abbey Road Studio 2. The recording was cut live to vinyl, and Collier is joined by a chorus of fans and friends. He also filmed the recording, and it's being released today as a corresponding film, watch here: https://youtu.be/ojQI3clg40oIt's been a tremendous November for Collier: just two weeks ago his album Djesse - Volume 4 earned him his second consecutive Album of the Year GRAMMY nomination. The six-time GRAMMY winner earned two additional nominations for the album (Best Global Music Performance and Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella), making him a 15-time nominee.Says Collier, on Three Christmas Songs: As somebody with a deep love for Christmas, it was a proper joy to have this opportunity to record three of my favourite festive songs live-to-vinyl, in Abbey Road's iconic Studio 2. A last minute call-out to friends and fans resulted in a gathering of people from many walks of life, befriending one another and singing together, for a one-take festive experience. It was our first take - recorded in continuum, with no pauses - what you can hear on the record is exactly as it came out. My hope is that it sparks some joy, and conjures some Christmas spirit at its gentlest, most communal, and most twinkling.A few days after his epic Djesse World Tour homecoming finale takes place at London's O2 on December 9, Collier will perform an intimate festive solo show at Union Chapel in London on December 12 to ring in the holiday season. Collier sold over 200,000 tickets on his tour this year, which stretched across the globe and included historic venues including sold out concerts at Radio City Music Hall and The Greek Theater.Three Christmas Songs - An Abbey Road Live-To-Vinyl Cut tracklist:1 - I'll Be Home For Christmas2 - Winter Wonderland3 - Silent NightAs the epic climax to the four-part journey that first began in 2018, Djesse Vol. 4 features 16 songs and a staggering list of special guests. Chris Martin, John Legend, aespa, Tori Kelly, Madison Cunningham, Chris Thile, Yelle, CHIKA, Anoushka Shankar, The Aeolians 2018 Choir, Lindsey Lomis and his mother Suzie Collier, alongside singles featuring Camilo, Shawn Mendes, Stormzy & Kirk Franklin, Michael McDonald & Lawrence, Brandi Carlile, John Mayer & Lizzy McAlpine, a co-write with Remi Wolf, and the collective "Audience Choir" of 100,000+ fans' voices, which Collier recorded in every corner of the world across his last two years of global touring.Collier released a Deluxe version in October, with five new recordings that further explore his boundless artistic curiosity, and celebrate all volumes of his Djesse quadrilogy: https://jacobcollier.lnk.to/vol4deluxeUSARemaining tour dates:Thur 11/23/24 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique - SOLD OUTFri 11/24/24 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique - SOLD OUTSun 11/26/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live - SOLD OUTMon 11/27/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live - SOLD OUTWed 11/29/24 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric HalleFri 12/1/24 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal - SOLD OUTSat 12/2/24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622 - SOLD OUTSun 12/3/24 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant Bellevue - SOLD OUTTue 12/5/24 - Paris, France - ZenithSun 12/8/24 - Manchester, UK - AO ArenaMon 12/9/24 - London, UK - The O2Thurs 12/12/24 - London, UK - Union Chapel - A festive evening with Jacob Collier Solo ShowconcertJacob Collier is a 6-time GRAMMY® winner and 15-time nominee, making him the first British act in history to win four GRAMMYs® for each of his first four albums. He has recently performed at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and two nights at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra. He was the first-ever male to be featured as a Vogue Darling, appeared on the July '23 cover of Rolling Stone UK, and co-wrote and performed on seven tracks of Stormzy's This Is What I Mean. He has also collaborated extensively with Coldplay and Chris Martin, performing with them on Saturday Night Live, as a featured guest at Wembley Stadium, and on their album Music of the Spheres. He has also contributed to major hits including SZA's "Good Days," and launched a signature line of music-making Crocs. Collier has recorded two NPR Tiny Desks, has spoken at the TED conference, and has performed on TV shows including the BBC's Later with Jools Holland, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and more.



