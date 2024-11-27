Top40-Charts.com
News
Alternative 27 November, 2024

Halsey Performs Special Concert For Wells Fargo Autograph Credit Cardholders At San Francisco's The Regency Ballroom

Halsey Performs Special Concert For Wells Fargo Autograph Credit Cardholders At San Francisco's The Regency Ballroom
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY nominated, genre blending artist Halsey performed a special concert exclusively for Wells Fargo AutographSM Credit cardholders at San Francisco's Regency Ballroom.The concert included performances of fan favorites, as well as tracks from her most recent #1 Alternative Album album The Great Impersonator (Columbia Records), including "Ego," "Panic Attack," and "Lonely is the Muse".

The special concert was presented as part of Wells Fargo's Autograph Card Exclusives series, which gives Wells Fargo Autograph Credit card holders access to concerts, showcasing big-name artists in small venues. With this offering, Wells Fargo Autograph Credit cardholders gain access to acclaimed artists, while experiencing the incredible feeling that only live entertainment can provide. The series was launched in November 2023 with an exclusive Mumford & Sons concert in Los Angeles, and has since featured concerts by Imagine Dragons, Brandi Carlile, and Maluma.

Halsey has amassed more than 50 billion global streams, with over 75 million RIAA-certified adjusted singles and all 4 previous albums RIAA-certified. Halsey is one of the only artists ever to have five different songs hit 1-BILLION streams on Spotify.






