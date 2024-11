Tyler Hubbard Wraps 'Strong World Tour' At Sold Out Ryman Auditorium

Hubbard performed songs from his new album 'Strong' and his self-titled debut album. He also delivered rousing renditions of some of his biggest hits as a songwriter including Jason Aldean's "You Make It Easy," Florida Georgia Line's "



Fri., Aug. 8 | Boots And Hearts New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 22x No. 1 country hitmaker Tyler Hubbard wrapped his headline 'Strong World Tour' with a SOLD OUT hometown show at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium. Surrounded by fans, family, friends and his team, Hubbard performed a 90-minute career-spanning set that highlighted his ability as a dynamic performer and songwriter.Hubbard performed songs from his new album 'Strong' and his self-titled debut album. He also delivered rousing renditions of some of his biggest hits as a songwriter including Jason Aldean's "You Make It Easy," Florida Georgia Line's " Cruise " and Bebe Rexha's "Meant To Be."Before the show, Hubbard's team at UMG Nashville presented him with a plaque celebrating his 1.7 billion global streams, as well as his recent RIAA certifications including his 2x PLATINUM singles " Dancin' In The Country " and "5 Foot 9," his GOLD self-titled debut album and his GOLD single "Back Then Right Now."Hubbard will play multiple festivals and fairs in 2025, with more touring news to come. For more information, visit tylerhubbardofficial.com. Tyler Hubbard On Tour:Sun., Jan. 12 | Harvest Nights Festival | Immokalee, FLFri., Feb. 14 | San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo | San Antonio, TXFri., Mar. 14 | C2C Country To Country Fest | Glasgow, SCO, UKSat., Mar. 15 | C2C Country To Country Fest | London, ENSun., Mar. 16 | C2C Country To Country Fest | Belfast, IEFri., Mar. 21 | Silver Legacy | Reno, NVSat., Mar. 22 | Fox Theater | Bakersfield, CASat., Apr. 5 | Boots In The Park | San Diego, CAFri., May 23 | Patriotic Festival | Norfolk, VAFri., Jun. 27 | Hoofbeat Country Fest | Cadott, WISat., Jun. 28 | National Cherry Festival | Traverse City, MIFri., Jul. 11 | Cavendish Beach Music Festival | Cavendish, PE, CASat., Jul. 12 | Country Thunder Saskatchewan | Craven, SK, CASat., Jul. 19 | Country Thunder Wisconsin | Twin Lakes, WIFri., Aug. 8 | Boots And Hearts Music Festival | Oro-Medonte, ON, CA