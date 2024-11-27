Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 27 November, 2024

Ed Sheeran Debuts 'Under The Tree' Music Video From New Holiday Film

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
207 entries in 2 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
561 entries in 25 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
306 entries in 27 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
586 entries in 22 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
358 entries in 21 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
695 entries in 27 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
543 entries in 23 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
927 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
859 entries in 27 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
195 entries in 3 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
208 entries in 13 charts
Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
217 entries in 21 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
384 entries in 20 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1837 entries in 33 charts
Ed Sheeran Debuts 'Under The Tree' Music Video From New Holiday Film
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ed SHeeran has released a brand new music video for his original song "Under The Tree," written for Netflix and Locksmith Animation's upcoming holiday film That Christmas, which premieres globally on Netflix December 4.

The video marks Richard Curtis' music video directorial debut, and stars Ed SHeeran alongside Bridgerton star Claudia Jessie. The video was shot primarily in Southwold in Suffolk, the town that was part of the inspiration for the film's fictional setting Wellington-On-Sea. Claudia Jessie plays Ed SHeeran's girlfriend and the video explores the film's themes of love, loneliness and togetherness.

"Richard Curtis made my fav Christmas film, and TV special," Ed SHeeran said. "He came round my house in 2021 and showed me a rough of his new one, then asked me to make a song for it. How could I resist. Having kids, I struggle to find great great movies for very young kids to watch at Christmas, and this ticks all the boxes. This song is written about a character in the film who wants to spend Christmas with his dad, but doesn't get to. It's a heartbreaking scene, and something so many people go through every year being alone at Christmas. Hope everyone loves the song."

"It's a real thrill to make my music video directing debut with my dear friend Ed SHeeran," Richard Curtis added. "I hope I've done justice to his gorgeous song. It's lyrically magical and it unlocks a critical moment in the film for us. Suddenly you feel all these layered emotions that go beyond what is seen on screen and you are filled with longing and hope."

Based on the successful series of children's books by BAFTA winner and Academy Award® nominee Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually, Yesterday), Locksmith Animation's new film That Christmas marks the feature film directorial debut of renowned character animation and story artist veteran Simon Otto (How to Train Your Dragon trilogy).

The movie follows a series of entwined tales about love and loneliness, family and friends, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys! Nicole P. Hearon (Moana, Frozen) and Adam Tandy (The Thick of It, Detectorists) are producers.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0064330 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0041329860687256 secs