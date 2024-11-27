Kip Moore Unveils Europe & UK Tour Dates





Hailed as "an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders" (Vice/Noisey) and "one of country's more thoughtful artists" (Billboard), multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore has announced his first batch of international tour dates for 2025. Kicking off in May, Moore will storm through Europe, including Sweden, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, and the UK throughout the spring.The tour announcement arrives on the heels of his 2024 International Artist Achievement Award received last week at The 58th Annual CMA Awards. Moore also earned a nomination for the award in 2023. The accolade caps off a busy year on the road for Moore as he continues to cement his place as one of country music's top global powerhouses. Tickets and VIP packages will go on-sale this Friday, November 29th at 10:00am local time. For more information or to purchase tickets, see below or visit his website.Moore also shared the official video for his latest song "Wildfire," a raw and poignant visual to accompany the soaring, wistful tune, co-produced with Oscar Charles and co-written with Charles, Dan Couch, and Hank Born.Moore wrapped a marathon run of tour dates last month throughout Australia and New Zealand where he performed in sold-out arenas and theaters across Christchurch, Auckland, Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne, Brisbane, and more. He also made his highly anticipated return to South Africa, which kicked off with a performance at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria where a crowd of over 23,000 fans welcomed him back for the second year in a row. It was followed by a headline performance at Cape Town Stadium in front of 25,000 fans for the inaugural Cape Town Country Festival. Additional performances included Zac Brown Band, Darius Rucker, Brothers Osborne, and more. Moore will close out his whirlwind two-year run of The Nomad World Tour next month with dates in Asbury Park, Philadelphia, New York, and Boston.Following the CMA Awards, Moore unveiled his new song "Flowers in December," which was also accompanied by an official video, as well as the surprise second track "Wildfire." Available everywhere through Virgin Music Group, "Flowers in December" is a forlorn, melancholic ballad co-written with Erich Wigdahl and co-produced by Jaren Johnston. The pair of tracks continue to tease new music on the horizon, kicked off earlier this fall with "Live Here to Work," Moore's first new song in nearly two years. Billboard called it "blistering" while Rolling Stone named it a Song You Need To Know. He also released "Learning As I Go," a resilient anthem that Whiskey Riff called "gritty, rough, and rowdy" and Country Now lauded as "honest" and "powerful."EUROPE & UK TOUR DATES 2025:05/17 - Stockholm, SW @ Nalen05/18 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall05/21 - Hamburg, DE @ Docks05/23 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk05/24 - Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wizemann - Halle05/25 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten05/28 - Tilburg, NL @ 1305/30 - Birmingham, UK @ Academy05/31 - Leeds, UK @ Academy06/01 - Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena06/04 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall06/05 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena06/07 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy06/08 - Manchester, UK @ ApolloTHE NOMAD WORLD TOUR DATES 2024:12/05 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony12/06 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony12/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA12/12 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall12/13 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston12/14 - Boston, MA @ Royale BostonHailed as "an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders" (Vice/Noisey) and "one of country's more thoughtful artists" (Billboard), multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter Kip Moore has blazed his own trail and earned his place as one of music's most beloved artists. Beginning with his auspicious debut in 2012, Moore has since released five critically acclaimed albums and penned over a dozen chart-topping singles, including the multi-platinum hits "Something' 'Bout a Truck," "Hey Pretty Girl," "Beer Money," and "More Girls Like You." With over 1 billion streams and 2.5 million monthly listeners, he's performed sold-out headline shows in stadiums, arenas, and theaters around the world. A truly remarkable performer and "one of country music's most tireless and powerful live draws" (Rolling Stone), Moore has spent the bulk of 2024 out on the road where he's renowned for his signature sound and blistering live shows. He kicked off the year by joining Billy Currington as part of a limited Billy Currington & Kip Moore: Live In Concert run, which was followed by a stint out on HARDY's QUIT!! Tour, in addition to his ongoing two-year headlining Nomad World Tour.



