Wicked: The Original Motion Picture Score To Be Released On December 6, 2025





Stephen Schwartz and John Powell have built a magical sonic world for the film's original motion picture score. From their "Arrival at Shiz University" to "All Around Defying Gravity" the characters journey through Oz is captured by this new timeless film score. Full track listing below.



Wicked: The Original Motion Picture Score showcases the musical experience from Universal Pictures' new cinematic event, Wicked. Based on one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on stage for the past two decades, the spectacular, generation-defining film adaptation of Wicked is destined to be the most talked-about film of the holiday season.



The original motion picture score is a companion to Wicked: The Soundtrack, out now. With music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, Wicked: The



Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.



Wicked: The Original Motion Picture Score Track Listing:

SIDE A

1 Arrival at Shiz University

2 Our Heroes Meet

3 Nessarose

4 Meet the Faculty

5 Elphaba's Power

6 How to Loathe Your Roommate

7 History Lesson



SIDE B

1 Levitate the Coin

2 All Around Something Bad

3

4 The Book Place

5 Elphaba at Ozdust

6 Sharing Secrets

7 Look at You

8 Replacement Teacher



SIDE C

1 Cub Rescue

2 Forest Feelings

3 Ozian Invitation

4 Galinda Becomes Glinda

5

6 Hall of Grandiosity

7 A Wizard's Plan



SIDE D

1 The Grimmerie

2 Transformations

3 Monkey Mayhem

4 All Around Defying Gravity



