Jhene Aiko Releases New Compilation Album The Magic Hour Collection

It collates a decade of signature staples by the songstress on one body of work for the first time, including her latest single "guidance" which notably garnered a 2025 GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of "Best R&B Performance," marking her seventh nod at the ceremony.



As a whole, The Magic Hour Collection traces Jhené's progression into one of this generation's most impactful voices in R&B. The compilation boasts seminal anthems such as the 5x-Platinum GRAMMY Award-nominated "The Worst," the 5x-Platinum "Sativa" [feat. Swae Lee], 2x-Platinum "While We're Young," 2x-Platinum "None Of Your Concern" [feat. Big Sean], and Platinum "Stay Ready (What a Life)"[feat. Kendrick Lamar] in addition to fan favorites such as 2x-Platinum "B.S." [feat. H.E.R.].



Fans can experience the music live on Jhene's highly successful "Magic Hour Tour" which has already made 27 sold-out arena stops across North



TRACKLIST:

guidance

3:16

Stay Ready (What a Life) (ft. Kendrick Lamar)

Oblivion

While We're Young

Sun/Son

Comfort Inn Ending (Freestyle)

Triggered (freestyle)

The Worst

my mine

Lotus - intro

Pray For You

None Of Your Concern (ft. Big Sean)

stranger

Blue Dream

B.S. (ft. H.E.R.)

Tryna Smoke

Sativa (ft. Swae Lee)

Surrender (ft. Dr. Chill)

P*$$y Fairy (OTW)

On the Way (ft. Mila J)

Born Tired

W.A.Y.S.

Eternal Sunshine

Magic Hour



