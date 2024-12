South Korean Phenomenon Dean Releases New Two-Pack 3:33 Out Now

He brought 3:33 to life during sessions in Korea and Japan alongside none other than French house maverick and co-producer FKJ. DEAN commented, "This project is alerting a signal from the future of myself to the current me."



DEAN has naturally morphed from an influential multiplatinum force behind-the-scenes into a rapidly rising solo phenomenon in his own right. Under the moniker of Deanfluenza, the South Korea native crafted a succession of hits for the likes of EXO, Block B, and VIXX. He entered the spotlight with the English-language single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kickstarting what promises to be a bold and bright creative era, South Korean alternative R&B superstar, multiplatinum songwriter, and global phenomenon DEAN, unveils his anxiously awaited new two-pack 3:33 out now. It notably marks his first release under his freshly minted partnership with Island Records/Universal Music.He brought 3:33 to life during sessions in Korea and Japan alongside none other than French house maverick and co-producer FKJ. DEAN commented, "This project is alerting a signal from the future of myself to the current me."On 3:33, the entrancing "NASA" [feat. FKJ] revolves around a gentle, luminous piano melody, soft beat, and glimmering synths. Flexing his impressive range, DEAN's vocal transmissions echo in the distance as he urges, "Come back to Earth." On the other end of the spectrum, "Ctrl" [feat. FKJ] layers his emotionally charged delivery over a seesawing groove punctuated by off-kilter keys and skittering cymbals. Right out of the gate, he sets the tone by proclaiming, "I gotta dance again." With the track, he turns up the heat, delivering a cosmic club banger primed to pop off on dancefloors around the world.DEAN has naturally morphed from an influential multiplatinum force behind-the-scenes into a rapidly rising solo phenomenon in his own right. Under the moniker of Deanfluenza, the South Korea native crafted a succession of hits for the likes of EXO, Block B, and VIXX. He entered the spotlight with the English-language single " I'm Not Sorry " featuring GRAMMY®Award-winning Eric Bellinger. He surged with his <130 mood: TRBL> EP and made history by emerging as "the first Asian artist to appear on A COLORS SHOW." Simultaneously, he stacked up hundreds of millions of streams with "DIE 4 YOU," "instagram," "D (Half Moon)," and many others. Signing to Island Records in 2024, DEAN takes flight with more music to come, beginning with 3:33.