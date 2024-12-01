Murat Ses Drops Another Single "Lemonade Dreams" Off His Anticipated 2025 Album In December





His wife Nihal Ses and Murat Ses producing a new Anadolu Pop style with a nod to the 1980s and 1990s, drawing inspiration from the groove of the era.



Cover art by Nihal Ses. Music/Lyrics by Murat Ses



New compositions by Ses continue to combine innovation and tradition in his music. With its intriguing fusion of cultures, this upcoming single, LEMONADE DREAMS is sure to enthrall listeners.



..Lemonade dreams in sunlight beams

Life's a dance in summer themes

Sip the good times with a twist

Make each moment feel like bliss



Golden hour by the stream

Playful laughs and ice cream

Blend the days with zest and gleam

Life's a mix in this sweet scheme..



As a Grammy voting member, multiple Billboard charter, mentoring CLOUZINE MAGAZINE and CLOUZINE ECLECTIC RADIO SHOW Ses has a remarkable influence in the contemporary music industry. His ability to connect with audiences of all ages and backgrounds is a testament to his enduring talent.



