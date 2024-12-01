Murat Ses Drops Another Single "Lemonade Dreams" Off His Anticipated 2025 Album In December

Top40-Charts.com
Hot Songs Around The World

Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
229 entries in 21 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
577 entries in 25 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
327 entries in 27 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
598 entries in 22 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
208 entries in 2 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
703 entries in 27 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
363 entries in 21 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
549 entries in 23 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
388 entries in 20 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1838 entries in 33 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
196 entries in 3 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
215 entries in 13 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
867 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1158 entries in 25 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Next week, the 'Father of Anadolu Pop,' Murat Ses, releases his third single from his anticipated 2025 album.

His wife Nihal Ses and Murat Ses producing a new Anadolu Pop style with a nod to the 1980s and 1990s, drawing inspiration from the groove of the era.

Cover art by Nihal Ses. Music/Lyrics by Murat Ses

New compositions by Ses continue to combine innovation and tradition in his music. With its intriguing fusion of cultures, this upcoming single, LEMONADE DREAMS is sure to enthrall listeners.

..Lemonade dreams in sunlight beams
Life's a dance in summer themes
Sip the good times with a twist
Make each moment feel like bliss

Golden hour by the stream
Playful laughs and ice cream
Blend the days with zest and gleam
Life's a mix in this sweet scheme..

As a Grammy voting member, multiple Billboard charter, mentoring CLOUZINE MAGAZINE and CLOUZINE ECLECTIC RADIO SHOW Ses has a remarkable influence in the contemporary music industry. His ability to connect with audiences of all ages and backgrounds is a testament to his enduring talent.

Keep your ears open for the release of this new Single.






