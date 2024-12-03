Lil Jon And Exact Sciences Partner On "Get Low #2" Campaign To Encourage Colon Cancer Screening





When caught early, colon cancer is survivable in about 90% of cases.3 Despite this, millions remain unscreened, including a higher proportion of African Americans, who face greater risks of diagnosis and death.4 The American Cancer Society recommends all adults 45+ at average risk get screened.5



Lil Jon is passionate about driving awareness of preventive health measures and screening options, like the Cologuard test. "Sometimes you gotta slow down and tune into your health," said Lil Jon. "Some health topics can be uncomfortable to talk about, which can lead to people - especially



Exact Sciences' partnership with Lil Jon is part of ongoing efforts to reduce colon cancer diagnoses and deaths in the U.S. The collaboration features new content from Lil Jon remixing one of his top tracks to emphasize the importance of screening. Exact Sciences is also teaming up with the Atlanta Falcons to raise awareness within Atlanta communities.

"Colon cancer screening can be hard to prioritize for those 45+, so partnering with Lil Jon brings a fresh perspective that drives attention," says Jeremy Truxal, VP of screening marketing at Exact Sciences. "We're committed to making screening easier with the Cologuard test—a non-invasive, effective, and convenient option for those eligible."



Adults 45+ at average risk should ask their health care provider if the Cologuard test is right for them. To watch the 'Get Low #2' remix and learn more, visit GetLow2.com.



For the last decade plus, the words "YEAHHH," "OKAYY," and "WHATTT" have been synonymous with multi-platinum, Grammy award winning artist Lil Jon. He has been one of the most prominent figures in music and pop culture alike, performing for hundreds of thousands of fans with

His consistent hitmaking has earned him legions of fans from Los Angeles to New York to the Midwest and of course his native region, the South. Lil Jon won BMI's Songwriter of the Year award, eleven Billboard Awards, a Grammy, a Radio Music Award, a BET award, two MTV Video Music Awards, and an American Music Award. Lil Jon has collaborated with a diverse array of artists including Usher, Ciara, Ludacris, Big & Rich, Miley Cyrus, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, T.I., Bret Michaels, Steve Aoki, Becky G, Pitbull, will.i.am, Machine Gun Kelly, DJ Snake, LMFAO, Travis Barker, The Dream, TLC, Too $hort, T-Pain, Jennifer Lopez, E-40 and more.




