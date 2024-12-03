Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 03 December, 2024

Country Artist Matt Tucker Celebrates The Resilience Of The Human Spirit With His Single And Video, Can Survive

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
599 entries in 22 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
578 entries in 25 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
328 entries in 27 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
704 entries in 27 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
364 entries in 21 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
550 entries in 23 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
388 entries in 20 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1838 entries in 33 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
196 entries in 3 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
216 entries in 13 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
868 entries in 27 charts
Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
230 entries in 21 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
208 entries in 2 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1159 entries in 25 charts
Country Artist Matt Tucker Celebrates The Resilience Of The Human Spirit With His Single And Video, Can Survive
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country singer-songwriter Matt Tucker, a proud native of Rock Hill, SC, is excited to announce the release of the long-awaited video for his poignant single "Can Survive," now available for fans to enjoy alongside the track, streaming on all major platforms.

Though Can Survive has been out for a while, the video faced delays when the original footage was misplaced. Finally recovered, the video premiered this past Friday November 29 2024, adding a visual depth to the song's heartfelt story of perseverance and hope.

Co-written with his fiance Morgan Burch during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mount Airy, NC—Andy Griffith's hometown—Can Survive is a tribute to resilience, inspired by Matt's friend Paul DeBonis, founder of The National Cancer Assistance Foundation. DeBonis's dedication to supporting cancer patients inspired the song's message of unwavering determination in the face of life's toughest battles.

"Paul's unwavering commitment to helping others and the strength of those he's supported inspired me deeply during the pandemic," said Tucker. "Can Survive is a celebration of the perseverance we all have within us, even in the toughest times."

In addition to his work as a musician, Matt Tucker is making waves on TV. His song Tiny Towns serves as the theme song for Renovation Hunters on The Outdoor Channel, where he's also the host and co-producer of Hot Rock TV. Balancing his passion for music and his roofing business in Rock Hill, SC, Matt frequently commutes to Nashville to pursue his dream of creating music that connects deeply with fans.

Known for his authentic storytelling and Southern charm, Matt Tucker has steadily grown a dedicated fan base in the country music scene. His music reflects the stories and values of his roots, capturing life's complexities with honesty and heart.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0047741 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043559074401855 secs