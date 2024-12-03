Top40-Charts.com
Charts / Awards 03 December, 2024

'Wicked' Movie Soundtrack Tops Billboard Charts

'Wicked' Movie Soundtrack Tops Billboard Charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Wicked movie is not the only thing breaking records. The Wicked movie soundtrack, currently available to stream, has debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales, Soundtracks, and Vinyl Albums charts, hitting No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

This has broken the record for the highest debut of a movie musical adaptation soundtrack ever for the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. Read the full report at Billboard.

The film soundtrack features every song from Act One of the stage musical, beginning with No One Mourns the Wicked and concluding with the iconic Defying Gravity. The soundtrack opted to omit the underscoring, which will be released separately.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.






