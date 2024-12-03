The Black Keys Announce European Summer Tour, Share "Sin City" Music Video





Jul 19 FIB Benicàssim Benicàssim, SPAIN New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Black Keys have announced a mix of large-scale outdoor headline shows and festival dates for their upcoming European tour. Kicking off in Denmark on June 26, the tour will run through July, with stops in major cities including Berlin, Zurich, Manchester, London, Rome, and more. General on sale begins this Friday, December 6. These shows will follow the previously announced Latin American tour dates. See below for details. The band also debuted a music video for "Sin City," the latest track from Ohio Players (Trophy Edition), the expanded version of their GRAMMY-nominated new album:The Black Keys' European dates come just a year after their last overseas shows, which Mojo praised as an "electrifying testament to the power of rock'n'roll," and The Daily Telegraph described as "a thrilling clash of the indie rock titans." This is the band's first visit to Europe since the release of Ohio Players earlier this year.Ohio Players is nominated for two GRAMMY Awards: Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for "Beautiful People (Stay High)," bringing their career total to an impressive eighteen nominations.THE BLACK KEYS ON TOUR:Feb 21 Innings Festival Tempe, AZMar 27 Arena 1 Lima, PERUMar 29 Estéreo Picnic Festival Bogotá, COLOMBIAApr 2 Pepsi Center WTC Mexico City, MEXICOApr 5 Tecate Pa'l Norte Monterrey, MEXICOJun 26 Tinderbox Odense, DENMARKJun 29 Rockhall Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURGJul 1 Zitadelle Spandau Berlin, GERMANYJul 2 The Hall Zurich, SWITZERLANDJul 4 Garorock Marmande, FRANCEJul 5 Festival Beauregard Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FRANCEJul 6 La Nuit de l'Erdre Nort-sur-Erdre, FRANCEJul 8 Millennium Square Leeds, UKJul 9 Castlefield Bowl Manchester, UKJul 11 Alexandra Palace Park London, UKJul 12 Cactus Festival Bruges, BELGIUMJul 13 Bospop Festival Bospop, NETHERLANDSJul 15 AMA Music Festival Vicenza, ITALYJul 16 Rock in Roma, Ippodromo delle Capannelle Rome, ITALYJul 19 FIB Benicàssim Benicàssim, SPAIN



