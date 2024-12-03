Top40-Charts.com
The Black Keys Announce European Summer Tour, Share "Sin City" Music Video
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Black Keys have announced a mix of large-scale outdoor headline shows and festival dates for their upcoming European tour. Kicking off in Denmark on June 26, the tour will run through July, with stops in major cities including Berlin, Zurich, Manchester, London, Rome, and more. General on sale begins this Friday, December 6. These shows will follow the previously announced Latin American tour dates. See below for details. The band also debuted a music video for "Sin City," the latest track from Ohio Players (Trophy Edition), the expanded version of their GRAMMY-nominated new album:

The Black Keys' European dates come just a year after their last overseas shows, which Mojo praised as an "electrifying testament to the power of rock'n'roll," and The Daily Telegraph described as "a thrilling clash of the indie rock titans." This is the band's first visit to Europe since the release of Ohio Players earlier this year.

Ohio Players is nominated for two GRAMMY Awards: Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for "Beautiful People (Stay High)," bringing their career total to an impressive eighteen nominations.

THE BLACK KEYS ON TOUR:
Feb 21 Innings Festival Tempe, AZ
Mar 27 Arena 1 Lima, PERU
Mar 29 Estéreo Picnic Festival Bogotá, COLOMBIA
Apr 2 Pepsi Center WTC Mexico City, MEXICO
Apr 5 Tecate Pa'l Norte Monterrey, MEXICO
Jun 26 Tinderbox Odense, DENMARK
Jun 29 Rockhall Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG
Jul 1 Zitadelle Spandau Berlin, GERMANY
Jul 2 The Hall Zurich, SWITZERLAND
Jul 4 Garorock Marmande, FRANCE
Jul 5 Festival Beauregard Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FRANCE
Jul 6 La Nuit de l'Erdre Nort-sur-Erdre, FRANCE
Jul 8 Millennium Square Leeds, UK
Jul 9 Castlefield Bowl Manchester, UK
Jul 11 Alexandra Palace Park London, UK
Jul 12 Cactus Festival Bruges, BELGIUM
Jul 13 Bospop Festival Bospop, NETHERLANDS
Jul 15 AMA Music Festival Vicenza, ITALY
Jul 16 Rock in Roma, Ippodromo delle Capannelle Rome, ITALY
Jul 19 FIB Benicàssim Benicàssim, SPAIN






