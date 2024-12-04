Samuel Mancini, Eric West, And Kedward Aviles Debut At No 1 On Billboard Latin Charts With "Tu Eliges (Choose)"





The debut of "Tú Eliges (Choose)" at #1 on the Billboard Latin Charts is a groundbreaking moment for Mancini, West, and Avilés. The single's success marks the beginning of a new era in Latin music, one that blends diverse cultural influences and international talents to create a unique sound that resonates across the globe. As the trio prepares for the release of Mancini's highly anticipated debut album in 2025, fans can expect even more exciting collaborations and chart-topping hits on the horizon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop star Samuel Mancini, alongside global stars Eric West and Kedward Avilés, has made a massive splash on the Latin music scene with the release of their latest single, "Tú Eliges (Choose)," which has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Latin Charts. The track knocked the highly anticipated new Bad Bunny & Raw Alejandro single off the top spot, marking a historic moment in the Latin music landscape."Tú Eliges (Choose)," released on November 22, 2024, is an infectious blend of Latin rhythms and international appeal. The single is a collaboration between Mancini, West, and Avilés and was co-written by the legendary, Oscar-nominated, five-time Grammy Award-winning duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. The iconic songwriting team is renowned for their contributions to the music of Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, and Michael Jackson. The track also credits two-time Grammy nominees Bryan Abrams, Mark Calderon, Kevin Thornton, and Sam Watters, members of the 90s group Color Me Badd.Produced by Francci and II XII, with additional production contributions from West, Mancini, and Avilés, "Tú Eliges (Choose)" is a bilingual anthem, available in both Spanish and English. The song's vibrant sound, passionate lyrics, and crossover appeal have quickly resonated with audiences, propelling it to the top of the charts. To continue the momentum, a series of remixes featuring surprise superstar guests will be unveiled throughout the week.The release of "Tú Eliges (Choose)" is the prelude to a highly anticipated full-length album, set to debut in 2025. This upcoming project is expected to be one of the most exciting debut albums of the year, as they continue to break new ground in the music industry.Samuel Mancini has recently reestablished himself as one of Billboard's Top Emerging Artists, with his latest single "SOAK" achieving international success. The track topped the US R&B iTunes Chart at #1, peaked at #3 on the UK R&B iTunes Chart, and charted in over 40 countries worldwide. Additionally, "SOAK" broke into the Billboard R&B Singles Top 10 and reached #32 on the UK chart. Mancini's previous mixtape, "FEED THE FIRE," entered the Top 25 on the Billboard Albums Chart and further cemented his reputation as an innovative and versatile artist. A multifaceted talent, Mancini has also appeared in major film productions alongside stars such as Diane Keaton and Timothée Chalamet.Eric West, renowned as a "Style Icon" by GQ and named Cosmopolitan's "Hottest Actor of the Year," brings his magnetic presence to "Tú Eliges (Choose)". West has built a dynamic career across various media, earning accolades such as the Future Style Icon Award at the 9th Annual Style Awards and VIBE Magazine's NEXT Award. He has collaborated with major global brands including Coach, Lexus, and Intel. West's film credits include starring alongside Bruce Willis in Fortress, appearing in Amazon's Just for Showmance, and featuring in the British box-office hit The Hurler: A Champion's Tale. His work continues to make waves in both the entertainment and fashion industries.Kedward Avilés, a celebrated figure in Puerto Rico, adds his unique blend of musical and theatrical talent to "Tú Eliges (Choose)." A respected actor and performer, Avilés is known for his roles in the film adaptation of West Side Story and the hit television show Súper Chef. He has also starred in major theater productions like Evita and Into The Woods, while performing at prestigious global events such as the 2020 Inauguration and the 500th anniversary of San Juan. Avilés has also appeared in campaigns for major brands, including Honda, Hyundai, and Pepsi.In support of the release, Samuel Mancini, Eric West, and Kedward Avilés will embark on a major global promotional tour. The tour will include TV and radio appearances across the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the UK, bringing "Tú Eliges (Choose)" to an international audience. Additionally, various remixes featuring high-profile guests will be rolled out in the coming weeks, further amplifying the single's reach and impact.The debut of "Tú Eliges (Choose)" at #1 on the Billboard Latin Charts is a groundbreaking moment for Mancini, West, and Avilés. The single's success marks the beginning of a new era in Latin music, one that blends diverse cultural influences and international talents to create a unique sound that resonates across the globe. As the trio prepares for the release of Mancini's highly anticipated debut album in 2025, fans can expect even more exciting collaborations and chart-topping hits on the horizon.



