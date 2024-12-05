Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 05 December, 2024

Coldplay, Seventeen, Teddy Swims & Tyla To Perform On The 2024 Billboard Music Awards

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
599 entries in 22 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
578 entries in 25 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
328 entries in 27 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
704 entries in 27 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
364 entries in 21 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
550 entries in 23 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
388 entries in 20 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1838 entries in 33 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
196 entries in 3 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
216 entries in 13 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
868 entries in 27 charts
Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
230 entries in 21 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
208 entries in 2 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1159 entries in 25 charts
Coldplay, Seventeen, Teddy Swims & Tyla To Perform On The 2024 Billboard Music Awards
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Two-Hour Special, Hosted by Actress and Comedian Michelle Buteau and Presented by Marriott Bonvoy, Airs Live Thursday, December 12 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on FOX and Amazon's Fire TV Channels and On-Demand on Paramount+

Los Angeles, CA (December 4, 2024) - Today, the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), one of the most anticipated nights in music, announced that multi-platinum global sensation Coldplay is joining the ever-growing roster of superstar performers on the 2024 Billboard Music Awards Presented by Marriott Bonvoy. Earlier this week, performances by SEVENTEEN, Teddy Swims and Tyla were announced via social media. Hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, the 2024 BBMAs airs live on Thursday, December 12 at 8:00pm ET/PT on FOX and Amazon's Fire TV Channels, and on-demand on Paramount+, with performances also rolling out across Billboard.com and via BBMAs and Billboard social media channels.

The BBMAs honors the year's biggest artists, albums, songs, producers and songwriters across multiple genres, as determined by year-end performance metrics on Billboard's Year-End Charts, the music industry's ultimate authority and data-driven measure of success, which measures music consumption from the Billboard charts dated October 28, 2023 through October 19, 2024. Celebrating music's greatest achievements, the 2024 BBMAs will entertain fans with original performances created by the world's biggest chart-topping musicians, featuring exclusive artist interviews, and award celebrations taking place around the world and from the most sought after sold-out tours.

COLDPLAY:
· Up for "Top Duo/Group" and "Top Rock Touring Artist" this year, the British rock icons will make their BBMAs performance debut from their sold out "Music of the Spheres Tour" in Australia to perform new music from their latest album Moon Music.

· Billboard Fast Facts:
· Coldplay earned its fifth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with Moon Music
· With "Feelslikeimfallinginlove," Coldplay scored its 15th top 10 on the Alternative Airplay chart.
· In 2024, Coldplay's song "Yellow" reached the top 20 of the Billboard Global 200 chart, 24 years after its release.

SEVENTEEN:
· The "Top K-Pop Touring Artist" finalist will captivate fans from the streets of Downtown Los Angeles to the Santa Monica Pier with their performance of "LOVE, MONEY, FAME (feat. DJ Khaled)."

· Billboard Fast Facts:
· The group's 12th Mini Album SPILL THE FEELS (October 2024) debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 earning its sixth consecutive top 10 album on the chart.
· SPILL THE FEELS also topped Billboard's World Albums chart marking SEVENTEEN's 10th No. 1.
· SEVENTEEN earned its eighth appearance on the Billboard Global 200 with "LOVE, MONEY, FAME (feat. DJ Khaled)" (October 2024).

TEDDY SWIMS:
· Genre-bending singer-songwriter Teddy Swims will give an intimate performance of his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 "Lose Control" and his new single "Bad Dreams" from his upcoming new album I've Tried Everything But Therapy, Part 2. The first-time BBMA finalist is up for eight Billboard Music Awards including "Top New Artist," "Top Song Sales Artist," "Top Hot 100 Song," "Top Streaming Song," "Top Radio Song," "Top Selling Song," "Top Billboard Global 200 Song" and "Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song."

· Billboard Fast Facts:
· In 2024, Teddy Swims earned his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, with "Lose Control."
· His album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part I) reached the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and has remained on the chart for more than a year.
· "Lose Control" was a hit with multiple audiences, reaching No. 1 on the Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay, Adult Contemporary and Adult R&B Airplay charts.
· History was made when "Lose Control" became the 5th song ever to top five consecutive Billboard charts, including #1 on the Hot 100.
· Additionally, "Lose Control" earned a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 66 weeks, spending 1 week in the No. 1 spot.
· In 2024, Teddy Swims had 4 songs reach the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

TYLA:
· Performing from a British pub in London, Tyla will be joined by Optimist Music ZA for a can't miss pop-up Amapiano party to perform two heart-pumping hits, with creative direction by renowned choreographer Tanisha Scott. The first-time BBMA finalist is up for six awards including "Top R&B Artist," "Top R&B Female Artist," "Top Afrobeats Artist," "Top R&B Album," "Top R&B Song" and "Top Afrobeats Song" (x3).

· Billboard Fast Facts:
· Tyla's breakthrough single, "Water," peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100
· "Water" was a runaway hit in the U.S., becoming the first song by a singular artist to spend more than a year (53 weeks) at No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.
· "Water" topped the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart for eight weeks.
· Tyla's self-titled debut album reached No. 2 on the Top R&B Albums chart.

Previously Announced:

· Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and Sabrina Carpenter are the leading finalists this year, which will also see Drake and Taylor Swift facing off for BBMAs all-time winner. Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, and Tyla vie for their first-time wins.

· Follow the BBMAs on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, Threads and YouTube, join the conversation with #BBMAs and get the latest news and updates at BillboardMusicAwards.com. Check out the BBMAs x Spotify official 2024 Billboard Music Awards playlist featuring some of the biggest songs of the year from BBMAs Finalists.

· The 2024 Billboard Music Awards is presented by Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations. Marriott Bonvoy members received exclusive access to attend six different BBMAs performances through Marriott Bonvoy Moments. In addition, one lucky winner and a guest will receive an all-expense paid trip to attend an upcoming Shaboozey show in Paris via the Marriott Bonvoy x BBMAs Shaboozey Sweepstakes. For more information on the sweepstakes, please visit JoinMarriottBonvoy.com/BBMAs2024/.

· The 2024 Billboard Music Awards Presented by Marriott Bonvoy is produced by Dick Clark Productions. Carnival Cruise Line and Tres Generaciones(R) Tequila are partners of the Billboard Music Awards.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0062530 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0093069076538086 secs