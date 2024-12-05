Coldplay, Seventeen, Teddy Swims & Tyla To Perform On The 2024 Billboard Music Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Los Angeles, CA (December 4, 2024) - Today, the Billboard Music
Awards (BBMAs), one of the most anticipated nights in music, announced that multi-platinum global sensation Coldplay
is joining the ever-growing roster of superstar performers on the 2024 Billboard Music
Awards Presented by Marriott Bonvoy. Earlier this week, performances by SEVENTEEN, Teddy Swims
and Tyla were announced via social media. Hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, the 2024 BBMAs airs live on Thursday, December 12 at 8:00pm ET/PT on FOX and Amazon's Fire TV Channels, and on-demand on Paramount+, with performances also rolling out across Billboard.com and via BBMAs and Billboard social media channels.
The BBMAs honors the year's biggest artists, albums, songs, producers and songwriters across multiple genres, as determined by year-end performance metrics on Billboard's Year-End Charts, the music industry's ultimate authority and data-driven measure of success, which measures music consumption from the Billboard charts dated October 28, 2023 through October 19, 2024. Celebrating music's greatest achievements, the 2024 BBMAs will entertain fans with original performances created by the world's biggest chart-topping musicians, featuring exclusive artist interviews, and award celebrations taking place around the world and from the most sought after sold-out tours.
COLDPLAY:
· Up for "Top Duo/Group" and "Top Rock Touring Artist" this year, the British rock icons will make their BBMAs performance debut from their sold out "Music of the Spheres Tour" in Australia to perform new music from their latest album Moon Music.
· Billboard Fast Facts:
· Coldplay
earned its fifth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with Moon Music
· With "Feelslikeimfallinginlove," Coldplay
scored its 15th top 10 on the Alternative Airplay chart.
· In 2024, Coldplay's song "Yellow
" reached the top 20 of the Billboard Global 200 chart, 24 years after its release.
SEVENTEEN:
· The "Top K-Pop Touring Artist" finalist will captivate fans from the streets of Downtown Los Angeles to the Santa Monica
Pier with their performance of "LOVE, MONEY, FAME (feat. DJ Khaled)."
· Billboard Fast Facts:
· The group's 12th Mini Album SPILL THE FEELS (October 2024) debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 earning its sixth consecutive top 10 album on the chart.
· SPILL THE FEELS also topped Billboard's World Albums chart marking SEVENTEEN's 10th No. 1.
· SEVENTEEN earned its eighth appearance on the Billboard Global 200 with "LOVE, MONEY, FAME (feat. DJ Khaled)" (October 2024).
TEDDY SWIMS:
· Genre-bending singer-songwriter Teddy Swims
will give an intimate performance of his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 "Lose Control
" and his new single "Bad Dreams
" from his upcoming new album I've Tried Everything
But Therapy, Part 2. The first-time BBMA finalist is up for eight Billboard Music
Awards including "Top New Artist," "Top Song Sales Artist," "Top Hot 100 Song," "Top Streaming Song," "Top Radio
Song," "Top Selling Song," "Top Billboard Global 200 Song" and "Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song."
· Billboard Fast Facts:
· In 2024, Teddy Swims
earned his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, with "Lose Control."
· His album, I've Tried Everything
But Therapy (Part I) reached the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and has remained on the chart for more than a year.
· "Lose Control
" was a hit with multiple audiences, reaching No. 1 on the Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay, Adult Contemporary and Adult R&B Airplay charts.
· History was made when "Lose Control
" became the 5th song ever to top five consecutive Billboard charts, including #1 on the Hot 100.
· Additionally, "Lose Control
" earned a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 66 weeks, spending 1 week in the No. 1 spot.
· In 2024, Teddy Swims
had 4 songs reach the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
TYLA:
· Performing from a British pub in London, Tyla will be joined by Optimist Music
ZA for a can't miss pop-up Amapiano party to perform two heart-pumping hits, with creative direction by renowned choreographer Tanisha Scott. The first-time BBMA finalist is up for six awards including "Top R&B Artist," "Top R&B Female Artist," "Top Afrobeats Artist," "Top R&B Album," "Top R&B Song" and "Top Afrobeats Song" (x3).
· Billboard Fast Facts:
· Tyla's breakthrough single, "Water," peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100
· "Water
" was a runaway hit in the U.S., becoming the first song by a singular artist to spend more than a year (53 weeks) at No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.
· "Water
" topped the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart for eight weeks.
· Tyla's self-titled debut album reached No. 2 on the Top R&B Albums chart.
Previously Announced:
· Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen
and Sabrina Carpenter
are the leading finalists this year, which will also see Drake
and Taylor Swift
facing off for BBMAs all-time winner. Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, and Tyla vie for their first-time wins.
