Pop / Rock 05 December, 2024

East 17 Release "Tell Me You're The One" - Out December 6th

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Iconic UK pop band East 17 are back with their latest release, "Tell Me You're The One", a two-track bundle taken from their most recent album, 24/7. This new single features a digitally remastered version of the soulful pop ballad along with an exclusive, high-energy dance remix by Welsh producer Slim Tim.

"Tell Me You're The One" showcases East 17's signature sound, blending addictive melodies with silky, soulful vocals. The original track, a piano-driven pop ballad, has been given a fresh, dancefloor-ready remix by Slim Tim, known for his work with Ministry of Sound and collaborations with industry legends like Stonebridge and the Wideboys.

The current East 17 lineup features original member Terry Coldwell, Artful Dodger vocalist Robbie Craig, and Joe Livermore, a multi-talented performer with a background as a professional breakdancer, former GB gymnast, and movie stuntman.

Celebrating a legacy that includes over 22 million albums sold, 18 Top 20 singles, and four Top 10 albums, East 17 remain a beloved staple of UK pop music. 2024 marks a significant milestone as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of their iconic Christmas No.1 hit, "Stay Another Day."

Don't miss this exciting release, available on all digital platforms from December 6, 2024. Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering East 17's music for the first time, "Tell Me You're The One" is set to be a standout addition to your playlist.






