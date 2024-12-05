Top40-Charts.com
Alternative 05 December, 2024

Better Noise Music Shares 'Hard Rock Christmas Classics' Playlist; Announces 12 Days Of Xmas Sale

Better Noise Music Shares 'Hard Rock Christmas Classics' Playlist; Announces 12 Days Of Xmas Sale
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Whether you're decking the halls, rocking around the Christmas tree, or headbanging to your favorite festive tracks, BETTER NOISE MUSIC delivers the perfect soundtrack for the holiday season with their "Hard Rock Christmas Classics" playlist. Streaming now across all digital platforms, Better Noise Music: Hard Rock Christmas Classics features an electrifying mix of holiday hits and festive originals from rock's top acts as well as several current and past bands from the label's roster.

Artists featured on the holiday playlist include (in alphabetical order):
3 One Oh, All Good Things, AMH, Bang Bang Romeo, Bad Wolves*, Bleeker, Bürner, ChuggaBoom, Classless Act*, Cory Marks*, DIAMANTE, Dokken, Escape The Fate*, Eva Under Fire*, FELICITY, Finish Ticket*, From Ashes To New*, Helix, Hinder, Ice Nine Kills, Kamakazi, Little Stranger, Matty Mullins, Our Last Night, Secondary Truth, SIXX:A.M.*, Tempt*, The Funeral Portrait*, The Letter Black, The Sinitrics, Tulip, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, Weezer, Wolves At The Gate.
*denotes former/current Better Noise Music artist

BETTER NOISE MUSIC continues the holiday cheer with Better Noise Music Presents: The 12 Days of Xmas highlighting the label's biggest releases of the year. Beginning from Friday, December 13 until Christmas Eve, each day will pay homage to a different release along with offering it on a limited-time sale exclusively via iTunes.

See the full list here:
Day 1: ASKING ALEXANDRIA - Where Do We Go From Here
Day 2: BAD WOLVES - Die About It
Day 3: CROSSBONE SKULLY - Evil World Machine
Day 4: DIRTY HEADS - Midnight Control
Day 5: FROM ASHES TO NEW - Blackout
Day 6: FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Afterlife (Deluxe)
Day 7: FINISH TICKET - Echo Afternoon
Day 8: NOTHING MORE - CARNAL
Day 9: THE RETALIATORS - The Retaliators Official Soundtrack
Day 10: THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT - Greetings From Suffocate City
Day 11: THE HU - THE HU Live At Glastonbury
Day 12: THE HU - Rumble of Thunder

BETTER NOISE MUSIC is the premiere independent music label under BETTER NOISE ENTERTAINMENT, a content creation, and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions, and tours. Better Noise Music founded in 2006 by music industry veteran and independent pioneer Allen Kovac, focuses on artist development and has grown into a music industry independent powerhouse, with a roster including Five Finger Death Punch, Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, Dirty Heads, Nothing More, The HU, From Ashes To New, Cory Marks, and Fire From The Gods. Partnering with FUGA, AMPED, and Membran, the company operates a global marketing and distribution platform with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Toronto, and Sydney. The label was named Billboard's #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Label and #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint of 2022. The label has made history by ranking as the #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint for five years in a row (2018-2022).






