Up-and-coming singer/songwriter Cecilia Castleman releases "It's Alright (Nashville Session)," a hopeful track about new beginnings, independence and finding your groove. Soft and inspired melodies intertwine with Cecilia's distinct retro-style guitar that conjures feelings of driving on the open road, in great pursuit of what life has in store. Of the single, Cecilia comments: "it's my restless, 'get out, do your own thing, and everything will be okay' song."

Cecilia also has announced her debut album record release showcase in her hometown of Nashville, TN. The show will take place at the famed Third Man Records' The Blue Room on Saturday, January 25 at 8 PM. An exclusive record signing will follow.

Cecilia Castleman, her self-titled debut album, comes out January 24 via Glassnote Records. Pre-order now and tickets to the showcase go on sale Friday, December 6 at 11 AM CST via DICE.

This announcement comes on the heels of the release of the acoustic version of her track "Looking for June" that Atwood Magazine described as an "all-consuming enchantment" and "a warm and wistful song that aches inside and out." Also, last month, Cecilia was featured in HITS Daily Double's New and Developing issue.

Cecilia Castleman first garnered media attention with her single, "Lonely Nights", which debuted on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe. Atwood Magazine calls her an "irresistible delight" and Melogic Magazine praises her "timeless tracks" and "sharp songwriting skills."

Cecilia was a SXSW 2024 Official Artist and recently appeared at the AAA Summit in Boulder, Colorado. Her tracks have been added to a variety of playlists including: New Music Friday, Grade A, Fresh Folk, New In Pop, New In Alternative, Fresh Folk & Americana and more across various platforms. Her dynamic guitar playing has drawn praise from none other than John Mayer himself. Castleman has been included in Fender Next's Class of 2023 and her music has also found its way into the hearts of viewers through syncs with HBO MAX, Netflix, and the feature film Everybody.




