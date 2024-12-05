Willow Avalon Confirms Debut UK And Ireland Headline Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Breakthrough singer, songwriter and musician Willow
Avalon is gearing up for an exciting 2025 with her highly anticipated debut U.K. and Ireland headline tour set to kick off in March. Following a string of sold-out shows this fall, including a recent performance at Los Angeles' Roxy Theatre, Avalon will bring her dynamic live show to the U.K. and Ireland with stops at Manchester's YES (The Pink Room), London's Colours, Glasgow's Oran Mor, Dublin's The Ambassador and more.
Tickets for the tour will be on-sale beginning Friday, December 6 at 10:00am local time.
Avalon is poised for a breakout year with the release of her highly anticipated, full-length debut album, Southern Belle Raisin' Hell, due January 17 via Atlantic Records/Assemble Sound. Ahead of the release, Avalon recently shared a new single, "Country Never Leaves," an ode to the small farm town in Georgia where she grew up.
Named one of Holler's "Upcoming Country and Americana Artists You Need to Know," Avalon has already garnered widespread attention with her songs "Tequila and Whiskey" and "Homewrecker," amassing nearly 100 million views on social media to date, as well as over 15 million streams across platforms in just the last two months. Originally from Georgia and now based in New York, Avalon's musical journey began with her first word being "Elvis." She grew up playing piano in church and taught herself guitar at age 12, using songwriting as a form of escapism. She plays, writes and produces her music alongside a small group of collaborators, crafting a sound that refreshingly blends classic country and Americana sounds. Her unique style has led her to share stages with Cage the Elephant, Paul Cauthen, Charles Wesley
Godwin and more.
Avalon released her debut EP, Stranger, earlier this year, which serves as an introduction to her one-of-a-kind sound. The EP has garnered over 15 million worldwide streams to date and includes the viral songs "Honey Ain't No Sweeter," "Stranger
" and "Gettin' Rich, Goin' Broke." Avalon recently released a music video for "Gettin' Rich, Goin' Broke," a song hailed by Billboard as a "Country Song You Need To Know."
WILLOW AVALON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:
January 31—Washington, D.C.—The Atlantis
February 1—Richmond, VA—Richmond Music
Hall
February 3—Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theatre
February 4—Durham, NC—Motorco Music
Hall
February 6—Athens, GA—40 Watt
February 7—Nashville, TN—Exit/In
February 8—St. Louis, MO—Off Broadway
February 10—Indianapolis, IN—Hi-Fi
February 11—Columbus, OH—A&R Bar
February 12—Cleveland, OH—Grog Shop
February 14—Detroit, MI—El Club
February 15—Toronto, ON—Horseshoe Tavern
February 16—Montreal, QB—Bar La Ritz
February 18—Hamden, CT—Space Ballroom
February 19—Boston, MA—The Sinclair
February 20—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom
March 10— Manchester, UK— YES (The Pink Room)
March 11— Birmingham, UK— O2 Institute3
March 12— London, UK— Colours
March 14— London, UK— Country to Country
March 16— Glasgow, UK— Country to Country
March 18— Glasgow, UK—Oran Mor
March 20— Belfast, UK— The Limelight
2
March 21— Dublin, IE— The Ambassador
April 6—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn
May 10—Knoxville, TN—Southern Skies*
*with Charley Crockett.