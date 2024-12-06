Top40-Charts.com
Movies and TV 06 December, 2024

An Evening With Dua Lipa Airs On CBS On December 15, 2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ITV and ITVX today announce An Evening with Dua Lipa produced by Fulwell 73 and Radical22 Productions, set to air CBS this year. Recorded at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on 17th October 2024, global superstar Dua Lipa reimagined her hit pop songs especially for the occasion, accompanied by the 53-piece Heritage Orchestra conducted by Ben Foster, a 14-strong choir and her 7-piece band.

The special will be interspersed with intimate interviews, in which Dua reflects on the pivotal moments that have shaped her life and illustrious career. The dazzling London show was critically acclaimed and guests were treated to a surprise duet of 'Cold Heart' with musical icon Elton John, the debut live performance of 'Dance The Night' taken from the Barbie soundtrack, as well as 'Maria', 'Anything For Love', and 'End Of An Era' from Dua's latest album Radical Optimism, and more.
With four and five star reviews across The Times, Daily Telegraph, London Standard, Attitude, The Independent and more, Dua was crowned "Britain's reigning pop star" who gave a performance packed with "pure pop perfection", in an "impressive one-off show" which "displayed her talents in a new light".

An Evening with Dua Lipa is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Radical22. Executive producers are Ben Winston and Sally Wood (Fulwell 73), and Dua Lipa, Dukagjin Lipa, and Peter Abbott (Radical22). It was commissioned for ITV by Lily Wilson.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning ITV added: "We're looking forward to bringing Dua's exceptional Royal Albert Hall debut to audiences when it airs on CBS later this year. It was such a special evening full of Dua's top hits performed for the first time with The Heritage Orchestra, and none other than Elton John - it's one not to be missed."

Ben Winston, Partner at Fulwell 73 commented: "Dua Lipa is a phenomenal talent at the top of her game. Everyone at Fulwell 73 is so honoured and excited to be making this with her. I think it will be one of those shows that is remembered for a very long time."



Three-time GRAMMY and seven-time BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa continues to be one of pop music's leading forces with the release of her third album, Radical Optimism. Upon release, the album went straight to No. 1 in 11 countries, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK female artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua's biggest sales week yet. Following its release in 2020, Dua's certified platinum sophomore
album Future Nostalgia became the longest-running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021. The GRAMMY Award-winning album spawned multiple worldwide hit singles, with "Levitating" earning certified diamond status and the title of Billboard's No. 1 Hot 100 Song of 2021. Dua's eponymous 2017 debut album is certified platinum, spawned six platinum tracks, and made her the first female artist in BRIT Awards history to pick up five nominations in a single year. Dua has a total of 10 GRAMMY nominations, with three wins for Best Pop Vocal
Αlbum, Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording. Additionally, she earned nominations at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for her hit song "Dance The Night" from the box office sensation Barbie. Across platforms globally, she has amassed over 45 billion streams and holds the record for being the first female artist to have two albums with over 10 billion streams each on Spotify.






