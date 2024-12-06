Mariachi Divas To Release First Single From Upcoming Christmas Collection: "Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)"





Mariachi Divas continues to build on their signature blend of pop and traditional Mexican regional music with this release. Arranged by Alberto Jiménez Maeda, the track was produced by Cindy Shea, Oscar Villa, and Alexandro Carballo, and engineered by Salvador Sandoval, Oscar Villa, and Alexandro Carballo. Both English and Spanish versions of the single will be available on all streaming platforms.



Founded in 1999 by trumpet player and musical director Cindy Shea, Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea has become one of the most renowned and innovative mariachi bands in the world. Based in Los Angeles, the band has earned a reputation for its eclectic musical style, fusing traditional mariachi with various genres, including pop, jazz, and Latin music. Their groundbreaking approach to mariachi has earned them multiple Grammy Awards and established them as a leading force in the global mariachi community.



Under the leadership of Cindy Shea, the band has continually pushed the boundaries of the genre while honoring its rich cultural heritage. As CEO of Mariachi Divas Inc., Cindy Shea remains at the helm of this iconic ensemble, which is known for its exceptional musicianship, artistry, and empowerment of women in the mariachi world.



With "Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)", Mariachi Divas invites listeners to experience a new twist on the Christmas season, one that blends heartfelt emotion with their distinctive mariachi sound.



" 'Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)' is especially meaningful to me because this will be my first Christmas without both of my parents with me. I have gotten through every holiday so far, but this one is going to hurt the most without them. This song is my dedication to my parents in heaven. I love this song because each listener will have their own interpretation and own story to the song whether it be missing a loved one, a family member, a friend, or a lost love. It's truly a beautiful song that will fill your heart with emotion." -Cindy Shea

The single will be available on all major streaming platforms starting December 6th.



