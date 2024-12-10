HNA Music Announces Groundbreaking Album Release: 'No Song Hold On' To Redefine Rap And R&B





HNA ®



In 2019, HNA® found a breakthrough with artist Mila Franc, whose track "DJ" unexpectedly went viral in late 2022, amassing over 7 million streams. This viral success signaled a new dawn for HNA Music, prompting its revival with a focus on both past gems transformed and new creations.



The upcoming album, No Song Hold On, showcases 22 tracks that break free from traditional rap and R&B conventions. The standout style, coined Rap Ballard, is a fusion of slow romantic or sentimental melodies enriched with sick beats, rhythmic speech, and classical elements. Paul Spencer, President of HNA



PDS™, the newly formed artist collective, is at the heart of the project. This talented group includes Jackson, Mila Franc, Deborah Ware, Janae, Famousz, Julia, Milly, Man, Faith Gatewood, G-Quinn, and others. To elaborate on these particular talents, who are the first contestants of HNA®, by which 1000s of listeners worldwide selected them as Hottest New Artist(s) except Julia, new to HNA® and a woman of her time exceptionally young and beautiful singing brings us No Song Hold On album's title track speaks to old-school rules.



By consolidating the promotional efforts and uniting under one banner, the collective aims to amplify the impact of their work in an increasingly competitive industry.



The lead single, Money Dance (Got Money) by PDS featuring Jackson, is already generating buzz, with a vibrant promo video available on YouTube. Other tracks will be rolled out in the lead-up to the album release, building anticipation for what promises to be a game-changing collection.



The revival of HNA® reflects the opportunities streaming platforms provide for independent labels and artists. With No Song Hold On, HNA® is poised to redefine the listening experience, bridging the gap between innovation and tradition. For more information on No Song Hold On and updates from HNA®, visit nosongholdon.com or check out the teaser video here. PDS-Money Dance (Got Money) (ft. Jackson) (Teaser Video). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) HNA Music (BMI) has unveiled an exciting new chapter in independent music with the announcement of their latest album, No Song Hold On, slated for release on January 20, 2025. The album, spearheaded by the artist collective PDS™, marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of the label and its unique genre innovation, Rap Ballard.HNA ® Music (HNA®) was founded by PDS Entertainment LLC (closed) and is now a division of PDS ENT LLC has long been a champion for independent artists. The journey began a decade ago with the popular Hottest New Artist® (HNA) Contest and radio show, broadcast out of WHAP in Hopewell, Virginia and later international, web... Despite early challenges in breaking through mainstream airwaves, the label persisted, discovering and nurturing exceptional talents.In 2019, HNA® found a breakthrough with artist Mila Franc, whose track "DJ" unexpectedly went viral in late 2022, amassing over 7 million streams. This viral success signaled a new dawn for HNA Music, prompting its revival with a focus on both past gems transformed and new creations.The upcoming album, No Song Hold On, showcases 22 tracks that break free from traditional rap and R&B conventions. The standout style, coined Rap Ballard, is a fusion of slow romantic or sentimental melodies enriched with sick beats, rhythmic speech, and classical elements. Paul Spencer, President of HNA Music and producer of the album, describes it as "a groundbreaking blend that challenges the boundaries of modern music."PDS™, the newly formed artist collective, is at the heart of the project. This talented group includes Jackson, Mila Franc, Deborah Ware, Janae, Famousz, Julia, Milly, Man, Faith Gatewood, G-Quinn, and others. To elaborate on these particular talents, who are the first contestants of HNA®, by which 1000s of listeners worldwide selected them as Hottest New Artist(s) except Julia, new to HNA® and a woman of her time exceptionally young and beautiful singing brings us No Song Hold On album's title track speaks to old-school rules.By consolidating the promotional efforts and uniting under one banner, the collective aims to amplify the impact of their work in an increasingly competitive industry.The lead single, Money Dance (Got Money) by PDS featuring Jackson, is already generating buzz, with a vibrant promo video available on YouTube. Other tracks will be rolled out in the lead-up to the album release, building anticipation for what promises to be a game-changing collection.The revival of HNA® reflects the opportunities streaming platforms provide for independent labels and artists. With No Song Hold On, HNA® is poised to redefine the listening experience, bridging the gap between innovation and tradition. For more information on No Song Hold On and updates from HNA®, visit nosongholdon.com or check out the teaser video here. PDS-Money Dance (Got Money) (ft. Jackson) (Teaser Video).



