The War And Treaty Announces New Album 'Plus One' Out February 14, 2025

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The War And Treaty, who have been hailed as "one of the most exciting live acts in American roots music" (Los Angeles Times), announced their fourth full-length album, Plus One, due out February 14 via Mercury Nashville. On Plus One, the "powerhouse" (TODAY) husband and wife duo, Michael and Tanya
Trotter, double down on the powerful sense of togetherness that has always fueled their music, offering up 18 life-affirming songs aimed at providing a shared experience of hope and healing and much-needed joy.
"We see this record as an open invitation to be a part of what we're doing—it came from wanting to be the hope we believe people need right now, as well as the hope that we need for ourselves," Tanya
Trotter shares. "One of our main intentions with this album is to inspire people to share themselves with others, and open themselves up to the possibility of being loved," Michael Trotter Jr. shares.
Mainly produced by Michael and recorded at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Plus One marks The War And Treaty's follow-up to Lover's Game - a 2023 LP including standout track "Blank Page" which nabbed a GRAMMY nomination for Best American Roots
Song, with The War And Treaty nominated for Best New Artist. To create their most extravagant body of work to date, the duo enlisted their longtime live band and dreamed up a singular sound touched with elements of gospel, bluegrass, contemporary country, classic soul, symphonic pop, folk-rock, and more. Partly made in collaboration with esteemed producers like Jonathan Singleton (Luke Combs, Chase Rice), John Shanks (Stevie Nicks, Sheryl Crow), and Jesse
Frasure (Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini), the result is a transcendent album firmly rooted in their timeless musicality and forward-thinking vision.
The track listing's myriad high points include "Love Like Whiskey," a soul-soothing portrait of a love strong enough to overcome any obstacle, co-written by the Trotters and Miranda
Lambert; the wildly ecstatic "Called You By Your Name," a breakneck-paced rallying cry influenced by the Black
gospel tradition of shout music; "Drink From Me," featuring virtuoso guitarist Billy Strings; "Leads Me Home," which they performed on LIVE with Kelly
and Mark; "Stealing a Kiss," which they performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!; "Can I Get An Amen," which they performed at the People's Choice Country Awards; and "Carried Away," out today.
Since first lighting up the world with their fusion of country and soul, The War And Treaty have steadily built a legacy as one of the most iconic husband-and-wife duos in music history. In the last few years alone, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya
Trotter's phenomenal talent and daring originality have led to major milestones. In addition to the GRAMMYs, the duo has received nominations from the Academy of Country Music, Country Music
Association, CMT Music
Awards, Americana Honors & Awards, and the People's Choice Country Awards, and have taken home the Duo/Group of the Year prize at the Americana Music
Honors & Awards two years in a row.
The War And Treaty has been hot on the road this year, performing with Chris Stapleton
and Zach Bryan
on a variety of tour dates, as well as an opening slot with The Rolling Stones. They have also performed on NBC Macy's Fourth of July Special, at the National
Memorial Day Parade, and recently performed at the 98th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
In March, they are set to embark on the Plus One Tour, a 30+ city tour that will continue bringing their electrifying live show to fans across the US. The tour will see the duo perform at a number of iconic venues across the country, including New York City's Irving Plaza, The Howard
Theatre in DC, The Troubadour in Los Angeles, The Kessler Theater in Dallas, and more. The tour kicks off on March 26 in Minneapolis, Minn. and will conclude on June 19 in Bristol, Tenn. General ticket on-sale opens next Friday, December 13 at 10AM local time. For more information and tickets, please visit https://www.thewarandtreaty.com/tour/
Plus One Track Listing
1. Love Like Whiskey
2. Skyscraper
3. Can I Get An Amen
4. Called You By Your Name
5. Stealing A Kiss
6. Teardrops In The Rain
7. Leads Me Home
8. Carried Away
9. Drink From Me ft. Billy Strings
10. Reminisce
11. Save Me
12. Love Is On Fire
13. I Can't Let You Go
14. Home
15. Love Light
16. Mr. Fun
17. Tunnel Vision
18. The Glorious Ones
THE WAR AND TREATY 2025 TOUR DATES:
March 26, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
March 27, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
March 28, 2025 - Grand Rapids, MI - St. Cecilia Music
Center*
March 29, 2025 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
April 1, 2025 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
April 2, 2025 - Montreal, QB - Le Studio TD
April 4, 2025 - Amagansett, NY - The Stephen Talkhouse
April 5, 2025 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Resort
April 6, 2025 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
April 8, 2025 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
April 10, 2025 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios
April 11, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Howard
Theatre
April 12, 2025 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
April 24, 2025 - Decatur, AL - Princess Theatre
April 25, 2025 - Wilkesboro, NC - MerleFest*
April 26, 2025 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater
April 27, 2025 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Music
Festival*
May 2, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
May 10, 2025 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub
May 13, 2025 - Santa
Fe, NM - The Lensic Performing Arts Center
May 15, 2025 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre
May 16, 2025 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
May 17, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State
Room
May 20, 2025 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
May 21, 2025 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
May 22, 2025 - Bend, Oregon - Tower Theatre*
May 28, 2025 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour
May 30, 2025 - Solana Beach - CA - Belly
Up Solana Beach
May 31, 2025 - Scottsdale, AZ - Virginia G. Piper Theater - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
June 2, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - KiMo Theatre
June 4, 2025 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall
June 5, 2025 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater
June 19, 2025 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Bristol
*Tickets on sale now.