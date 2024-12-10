The War And Treaty Announces New Album 'Plus One' Out February 14, 2025



*Tickets on sale now. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The War And Treaty, who have been hailed as "one of the most exciting live acts in American roots music" (Los Angeles Times), announced their fourth full-length album, Plus One, due out February 14 via Mercury Nashville. On Plus One, the "powerhouse" (TODAY) husband and wife duo, Michael and Tanya Trotter, double down on the powerful sense of togetherness that has always fueled their music, offering up 18 life-affirming songs aimed at providing a shared experience of hope and healing and much-needed joy."We see this record as an open invitation to be a part of what we're doing—it came from wanting to be the hope we believe people need right now, as well as the hope that we need for ourselves," Tanya Trotter shares. "One of our main intentions with this album is to inspire people to share themselves with others, and open themselves up to the possibility of being loved," Michael Trotter Jr. shares.Mainly produced by Michael and recorded at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Plus One marks The War And Treaty's follow-up to Lover's Game - a 2023 LP including standout track "Blank Page" which nabbed a GRAMMY nomination for Best American Roots Song, with The War And Treaty nominated for Best New Artist. To create their most extravagant body of work to date, the duo enlisted their longtime live band and dreamed up a singular sound touched with elements of gospel, bluegrass, contemporary country, classic soul, symphonic pop, folk-rock, and more. Partly made in collaboration with esteemed producers like Jonathan Singleton (Luke Combs, Chase Rice), John Shanks (Stevie Nicks, Sheryl Crow), and Jesse Frasure (Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini), the result is a transcendent album firmly rooted in their timeless musicality and forward-thinking vision.The track listing's myriad high points include "Love Like Whiskey," a soul-soothing portrait of a love strong enough to overcome any obstacle, co-written by the Trotters and Miranda Lambert; the wildly ecstatic "Called You By Your Name," a breakneck-paced rallying cry influenced by the Black gospel tradition of shout music; "Drink From Me," featuring virtuoso guitarist Billy Strings; "Leads Me Home," which they performed on LIVE with Kelly and Mark; "Stealing a Kiss," which they performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!; "Can I Get An Amen," which they performed at the People's Choice Country Awards; and "Carried Away," out today.Since first lighting up the world with their fusion of country and soul, The War And Treaty have steadily built a legacy as one of the most iconic husband-and-wife duos in music history. In the last few years alone, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter's phenomenal talent and daring originality have led to major milestones. In addition to the GRAMMYs, the duo has received nominations from the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, CMT Music Awards, Americana Honors & Awards, and the People's Choice Country Awards, and have taken home the Duo/Group of the Year prize at the Americana Music Honors & Awards two years in a row.The War And Treaty has been hot on the road this year, performing with Chris Stapleton and Zach Bryan on a variety of tour dates, as well as an opening slot with The Rolling Stones. They have also performed on NBC Macy's Fourth of July Special, at the National Memorial Day Parade, and recently performed at the 98th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.In March, they are set to embark on the Plus One Tour, a 30+ city tour that will continue bringing their electrifying live show to fans across the US. The tour will see the duo perform at a number of iconic venues across the country, including New York City's Irving Plaza, The Howard Theatre in DC, The Troubadour in Los Angeles, The Kessler Theater in Dallas, and more. The tour kicks off on March 26 in Minneapolis, Minn. and will conclude on June 19 in Bristol, Tenn. General ticket on-sale opens next Friday, December 13 at 10AM local time. For more information and tickets, please visit https://www.thewarandtreaty.com/tour/Plus One Track Listing1. Love Like Whiskey2. Skyscraper3. Can I Get An Amen4. Called You By Your Name5. Stealing A Kiss6. Teardrops In The Rain7. Leads Me Home8. Carried Away9. Drink From Me ft. Billy Strings10. Reminisce11. Save Me12. Love Is On Fire13. I Can't Let You Go14. Home15. Love Light16. Mr. Fun17. Tunnel Vision18. The Glorious OnesTHE WAR AND TREATY 2025 TOUR DATES:March 26, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine LineMarch 27, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall BallroomMarch 28, 2025 - Grand Rapids, MI - St. Cecilia Music Center*March 29, 2025 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's HallApril 1, 2025 - Toronto, ON - The Axis ClubApril 2, 2025 - Montreal, QB - Le Studio TDApril 4, 2025 - Amagansett, NY - The Stephen TalkhouseApril 5, 2025 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun ResortApril 6, 2025 - Cambridge, MA - The SinclairApril 8, 2025 - New York, NY - Irving PlazaApril 10, 2025 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm StudiosApril 11, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Howard TheatreApril 12, 2025 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's CradleApril 24, 2025 - Decatur, AL - Princess TheatreApril 25, 2025 - Wilkesboro, NC - MerleFest*April 26, 2025 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson TheaterApril 27, 2025 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Music Festival*May 2, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead TheatreMay 10, 2025 - Austin, TX - Antone's NightclubMay 13, 2025 - Santa Fe, NM - The Lensic Performing Arts CenterMay 15, 2025 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie TheatreMay 16, 2025 - Denver, CO - Ogden TheatreMay 17, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State RoomMay 20, 2025 - Seattle, WA - The CrocodileMay 21, 2025 - Portland, OR - Revolution HallMay 22, 2025 - Bend, Oregon - Tower Theatre*May 28, 2025 - West Hollywood, CA - TroubadourMay 30, 2025 - Solana Beach - CA - Belly Up Solana BeachMay 31, 2025 - Scottsdale, AZ - Virginia G. Piper Theater - Scottsdale Center for the Performing ArtsJune 2, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - KiMo TheatreJune 4, 2025 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene HallJune 5, 2025 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler TheaterJune 19, 2025 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Bristol*Tickets on sale now.



