Hanumankind & A$AP Rocky Team Up For "Big Dawgs" Remix - Out Now!

Hailing from the Southern Indian state of Kerala, Hanumankind is one of India's most exciting additions to the burgeoning independent music industry. He broke onto the scene with a string of EPs and singles that immediately grabbed attention — showcasing unmatchable lyrical prowess while delivering infectious hip hop with visually striking music videos. The energy matched his live shows where he quickly began to sell out club shows, performing at festival weekenders and even delivering an electrifying Boiler Room set in Bangalore, IN last year. He went on to sign with Def Jam New York, NY (Top40 Charts) South Indian rapper Hanumankind has teamed up with New York rap icon A$AP Rocky for a thrashing remix of "Big Dawgs." The track fuses HMK's sharp lyricism with Rocky's signature swagger, blending New York grit with HMK's Kerala roots. Clocking just under four minutes, the Kalmi produced hit also features two brand new verses from HMK. Listen to the fully loaded and reworked track above or via: https://Hanumankind.lnk.to/BigDawgsRemixThe pair first teased the remix at Rolling Loud Thailand when HMK joined A$AP Rocky on stage to perform the song for the first time for fans. It was also announced that Hanumankind will make his U.S. festival debut at next year's 2025 Coachella Music Festival. This alongside Ceremonia Festival (Mexico City, MX), Lollapalooza India and more shows to be announced has cemented HMK as an in demand global performer.Considered one of the year's biggest hip hop breakouts, HMK propelled to dizzying heights (literally) earlier this Summer with the release of the original track " Big Dawgs " and viral music video. The song peaked at #9 on the Global charts and has celebrated numerous breakthrough moments including peaking at #23 on Billboard Hot 100 and topping the R&B R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart. He recently joined hosts at Apple "The Plug" interview to speak on his success both at home and overseas and equally talked about freestyle via "On The Radar" which received huge reactions online for his smooth flow and arresting bars. He's been heralded by the likes of Rolling Stone India, NME, The Guardian and more as an artist to watch next year and continues to break boundaries of blended sounds, arresting visuals and one-of-a-kind performance energy that comes from an artist destined to change the landscape of hip hop to come."One of the Best Music Videos of the Year" - Pigeons & Planes"three minutes and 54 seconds of dizzying, high-octane visuals that, paired with the hypnotizing audio, will have you at the edge of your seat, holding a stank face, and nodding to the beat." - Rolling Stone"The Kerala-born, Texas-raised rapper is taking Indian hip-hop to a global audience." - The Guardian, One To Watch"While being a "proud Malayali through and through", Hanumankind represents that laid back and braggadocious pizzazz of the Dirty South." - NMEHailing from the Southern Indian state of Kerala, Hanumankind is one of India's most exciting additions to the burgeoning independent music industry. He broke onto the scene with a string of EPs and singles that immediately grabbed attention — showcasing unmatchable lyrical prowess while delivering infectious hip hop with visually striking music videos. The energy matched his live shows where he quickly began to sell out club shows, performing at festival weekenders and even delivering an electrifying Boiler Room set in Bangalore, IN last year. He went on to sign with Def Jam India in 2023 and became one of Rolling Stone India's "Future of Music" artists this year. Closing in on the momentum, Hanumankind delivered his most bold single yet this Summer, titled "Big Dawgs." The song came with an equally daring music video directed by filmmaker Bijoy Shetty where Hanumankind revives the adrenaline-fueled allure of the Well of Death — an iconic attraction at Indian carnivals. Bijoy's direction captures the vibrant energy of the art form, blending Indian cultural elements with modern hip-hop flair. The song and video quickly grabbed the internet's attention and catapulted Hanumankind as one of the most talked about artists online. He has since been capturing fans and critics alike for his natural MC prowess through freestyles (watch his flow on "On The Radar") and connections with artists across the genre including finding fans in Houston legends like Bun B, Project Pat and more. He would close out the year with a thrashing remix of "Big Dawgs," — teaming up with New York's own A$AP Rocky — where he delivered two brand new verses to the Kalmi produced hit. With Rolling Loud Thailand and a slew of festivals in India under his belt, Hanumankind will bring his shows to the global stage including Coachella Music Festival (India, CA), Ceremonia Festival (Mexico City, MX) and more. Already garnering a reputation for his high-octane live performances and boundary-pushing music, Hanumankind is only just getting started.



