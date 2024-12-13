AXS TV Rocks Into 2025 With A Star-studded New Year's Eve Concert Marathon

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
AXS TV is ringing in the New Year in style with a must-see New Year's Eve Concert Marathon, packed with iconic performances from music's most legendary artists. The celebration kicks off bright and early on Tuesday, December 31, at 8 AM ET, delivering an epic 19-hour lineup of show-stopping sets from some of the biggest names in rock, pop, and country. The ultimate New Year's Eve soundtrack features powerhouse performances from Fleetwood Mac, Queen, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, ZZ Top, Blondie, Journey, Willie Nelson, Kid Rock, Sammy Hagar, and more. With 12 unforgettable concerts pulled from AXS TV's acclaimed 2024 programming, the marathon takes viewers on a journey through decades of timeless hits, providing the perfect way to celebrate the arrival of 2025.
AXS TV's New Year's Concert Lineup Is As Follows:
Fleetwood Mac-Live In Boston
- at 8aE
Beloved rock legends Fleetwood Mac
deliver a career-spanning set featuring enduring favorites such as "Say You Will," "Go Your Own Way," "Don't Stop," and more.
Queen: Live At Wembley - at 10aE
Queen
shines in their historic first concert at Wembley Stadium in 1986, which broke attendance records and featured a massive stage paired with the largest lighting rig built for a live show.
John Fogerty
- at 12pE
Southern Rock superstar John Fogerty
blazes through an electric set of Creedence Clearwater Revival
hits and solo staples featuring "Bad Moon Rising," "Born on the Bayou," "Proud Mary," and many more.
Blondie
- at 2pE
Founding members Debbie Harry
and Chris Stein fuel this unforgettable special, as the pop culture pioneers unleash classic singles such as "One Way Or Another," "Call Me," "Rapture," and "Rave."
REO Speedwagon: Live at Moondance Jam - at 3:30pE
REO Speedwagon delivers hits such as "Keep On Loving You," "Take It On The Run," and "Time For Me To Fly," as well as "In Your Letter," "Golden Country," and "Like You Do
" - each played live for the first time.
Kid Rock: Live From The Artists Den - at 5pE
Kid Rock
performs an acoustic set in The Jungle
Room at Graceland, before cruising over to the Presley Motors Automobile Museum for a high-octane electric set in front of an invite-only crowd.
ZZ Top: Live In Texas
- at 6pE
The Little
Ol' Band From Texas
heads to the Lone Star State
for a once-in-a-lifetime show, performing deep cuts and chart-toppers including "Legs," "La Grange," "Gimme All Your Lovin'," and many more.
AC/DC: Live at the River Plate Buenos Aires - at 8pE
AC/DC's Black
Ice Tour makes a stop in Argentina's capital city, as the Aussie rockers wage an audio assault on 70,000 screaming fans with a set featuring "Shoot To Thrill," "Thunderstruck," and "T.N.T."
Bon Jovi: Lost Highway - at 10:30pE
Bon Jovi
storms into the Windy City to play their hit Lost Highway album in its entirety - marking the first time ever that the band had played a complete album live.
Journey: Live In Houston
1981 - The Escape Tour - at 11:30pE
Four months into MTV's existence, the landmark platform presented this pivotal performance filmed mere days after Journey
earned its first number one album.
Sammy Hagar
And The Wabos: Livin' It Up - at 1:30aE
The Red Rocker blazes through an expansive setlist including "I Can't Drive 55," "Good Enough," "Summer Nights," "Best Of Both Worlds" and many more, joined by Van Halen
legend Michael Anthony.
Willie Nelson
- at 3aE
Country music's esteemed elder statesman blazes through an unforgettable evening stacked with classic favorites such as "Whiskey River," "Man With The Blues," and "On The Road Again."
AXS TV's New Year's Eve Concert Marathon is the ultimate way to celebrate the start of 2025, bringing fans closer to their favorite artists with hours of timeless music. The party begins Tuesday, December 31, at 8 AM ET, only on AXS TV.
