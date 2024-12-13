iHeartMedia Unveils The Next-Generation iHeartRadio App





Initial rollout of the new iHeartRadio app begins today and will be available to all listeners on Android and iOS by December 17. Download the iHeartRadio app today from the App Store or Google Play to explore the next era of digital listening. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) iHeartMedia, the No. 1 audio company in America by reach, today announced the debut of its next-generation iHeartRadio app, redesigned with industry-first mobile features and access to exclusive content. The new app interface — iHeartRadio's most significant product update since its initial launch in 2011 — embraces the ease and simplicity that listeners want and have come to expect with broadcast radio in the car -- bridging the gap between the traditional car radio experience and mobile streaming. Drawing from extensive user research and feedback, the redesigned iHeartRadio app reflects iHeartMedia's commitment to delivering a seamless and simplified radio listening experience tailored to the express needs of a modern audience using all the technology tools available today.iHeart reaches more consumers in America than any other media, and that day-to-day relationship with hundreds of millions of listeners in the U.S. provides the unique insights and feedback used in developing this next-generation app experience."Our listeners have made it clear that they want a streaming audio platform that's intuitive and familiar, reflecting the simplicity of the car radio while embracing the full capabilities of streaming technology," said Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, Inc. "The redesigned iHeartRadio app does just that, bringing together the best features of the car radio and the mobile app. We are excited to offer this new and improved iHeartRadio app just in time for Christmas - it's our special gift to our listeners."The updated iHeartRadio app design combines all the features of the car radio that listeners know and love with innovative digital technology enhancements, including:Presets: In an audio-industry first and drawing inspiration directly from the car dashboard, custom presets allow listeners to save up to 15 of their favorite radio stations, playlists, podcasts and artist radio stations — the ones they love listening to the most and come back to most often. The presets will be available throughout the app.Scan Button: In another audio-industry first, listeners can discover new stations with scan, and seamlessly sample nationwide radio stations, or filter by city or genre. It's a brand-new way for app users to navigate iHeartRadio's unparalleled broadcast radio dial, ensuring their new favorite stations are never out of reach - and they can discover new ones that they'll love.Live Radio Dial: This new app feature enables listeners to easily explore the best live stations across the country. This experience mimics the same car radio experience that listeners know and love, but has the added benefit of being organized by genre and location for ease of discovery.What's Trending Rankers: Users will have access to an innovative discovery feature that allows them to see what's trending at that moment among other listeners across Top Podcasts, Top Playlists and Top Artist Radio stations, as well as features that are trending on iHeartRadio.Lyrics: The most requested new listener feature, iHeart is now the only digital radio app to offer lyrics for the song users are listening to on live radio. Users will also be able to follow lyrics karaoke style for tracks on artist radio and playlists.In addition to these new features, exclusive editorial content produced by iHeartMedia stations across the country is now accessible from inside the iHeartRadio app. It's the ultimate artist fan hub with the latest news about the biggest artists, all of iHeartRadio's exclusive in-studio interviews and the one-tap, enter-to-win contests that iHeart is so famous for that fans can now easily explore inside the app while listening to their favorite music and podcasts."The new iHeartRadio app further underscores iHeartMedia's mission to use the power of audio to build companionship and connection," said Conal Byrne, CEO of the iHeart Digital Audio Group. "This experience blends the familiarity of the car radio with digital innovation to enable users to easily find the stations, artists and podcasts they know and love, fostering the fun, spontaneous discovery and connection that comes with live car radio - all through their phones, anywhere they go."Initial rollout of the new iHeartRadio app begins today and will be available to all listeners on Android and iOS by December 17. Download the iHeartRadio app today from the App Store or Google Play to explore the next era of digital listening.



