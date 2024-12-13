The Pinnacle Announces 7x Grammy-Winner Kacey Musgraves As Headliner For Grand Opening On February 27, 2025





Artist presale for the grand opening begins Thursday, December 12 at 10 AM CST and venue pre-sale opens at 12 PM CST that day. Fans can register for presale now via thepinnaclenashville.com/presale.



General on-sale for the show goes live Friday, December 13th at 10 AM CST, here: axs.com/events/782822/kacey-musgraves-tickets?skin=thepinnacle.



Musgraves has been nominated for five 2025 Grammy Awards for her latest, critically acclaimed album "Deeper Well." She recently wrapped up the Deeper Well World Tour with two sold out shows at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.



Known for her incredible live shows, Musgraves "deftly blends arena-pop pageantry and classic country showmanship with a modern twist" (Seattle Times).



The "country-folk-pop sensation" (Variety) joins a standout lineup of all-genre shows happening at the Nashville Yards-based venue next year, including Diamond-certified Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group



Additionally, The Pinnacle announces five more shows to go on sale this week, including



The Pinnacle 2025 Shows:

Thurs., Feb. 27 |

Wed., Mar. 5 | Killswitch Engage

Thur., Mar. 6 | COIN

Fri., Mar. 7 | Deadmau5

Sat., Mar. 8 | Turnpike Troubadours

Wed., Mar. 12 | Journey

Thurs., Mar. 13 | T-Pain

Fri., Mar. 14 | Russell Dickerson

Sat., Mar. 15 | Zeds Dead

Thurs., Mar. 20 | Jason Isbell

Fri., Mar. 21 | Jason Isbell

Sat., Mar. 22 | Jason Isbell

Wed., Mar. 26 | Kraftwerk

Thurs., Mar. 27 | Warren Zeiders

Fri., Mar. 28 | Jason Isbell

Sun., Apr. 6 | Adam Ray is Dr. Phil LIVE

Wed., Apr. 9 | Megan Moroney

Thurs., Apr. 10 | Megan Moroney

Fri., Apr. 11 | FISHER

Sat., Apr. 12 | Denzel Curry

Sun., Apr. 13 |

Thurs., Apr. 17 | Ian Munsick

Fri., Apr. 18 | Jack White

Sat., Apr. 19 | Jack White

Sun., May 11 |

Fri., May 16 | Gavin Adcock

Sat., May 17 | Gavin Adcock

Fri., Oct. 10 | Ben Rector

Sat., Oct. 11 | Ben Rector







