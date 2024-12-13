Graceland Celebrates Elvis' 90th Birthday In January With Four Days Of Festivites





For a complete list of events and tickets, visit Graceland.com/Birthday. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Elvis Presley's Graceland will celebrate the King of Rock 'n' Roll's 90th birthday this year with four days of events in Memphis on January 8-11. Born in 1935 in humble beginnings in Tupelo, Mississippi, Elvis Presley achieved legendary status, leaving a legacy that still resonates today.Highlights of the 90th Birthday Celebration include the annual Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony on January 8, the Elvis Birthday Pops Concert featuring Terry Mike Jeffrey and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra also on January 8; the Elvis Music Salute on January 9 featuring those who knew and shared the stage with Elvis; Conversations on Elvis panel on January 10; the Elvis: Live on Stage screen show, also on January 10, featuring Elvis' vocals backed by a live band; plus Graceland's Rock 'n' Roll Birthday Bash, bus tours, dance party, and much more!Special guests scheduled to appear include:Singer/songwriter Larry Gatlin will appear at the Elvis Music Salute (1/9) to share his Elvis memories; Elvis recorded two of Gatlin's songs - Help Me and Bitter They Are, Harder They Fall.Richard Sterban, a member of the Oak Ridge Boys, who sang backup for Elvis as part of JD Sumner and the Stamps Quartet in the 1970s, will appear at Elvis Music Salute (1/9) and share stories at Conversations on Elvis (1/10).Singer Terry Blackwood, who sang backup for Elvis as a member of The Imperials from 1969-1971 will perform at the Elvis Music Salute (1/9). Estelle Brown, a member of The Sweet Inspirations, who sang backup for Elvis from 1969 to 1977 will appear at the Elvis Music Salute (1/9) and Conversations on Elvis (1/10).Martial arts legend Bill "Superfoot" Wallace who worked for Elvis in the 1970s will share his favorite stories and memories at Conversations on Elvis (1/10).Plus SiriusXM Elvis Radio DJ Argo, Pat Dunn, Tom Brown, Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Dean Z, Terry Mike Jeffrey, among others will appear at various events throughout the celebrations.In honor of Elvis' birthday, on January 8, Elvis Presley's Graceland will open a new yearlong exhibit entitled 90 for 90. This new exhibit will feature 90 curated items specially chosen from the over 1.5 million artifacts housed at Graceland. These artifacts, each with a unique story, will range from iconic items easily recognizable by fans to rare pieces that played a pivotal role in significant moments of Elvis' professional career or personal life. Featured artifacts include a sketchbook used by Elvis; a pair of checkered boots; a 1954 Blackwood Brothers Quartet performance card; plus a realtor card for his home at 1034 Audubon Drive. The 90 for 90 Exhibit will be included in all Graceland tour options and will be open through December 2025.As part of Conversations on Elvis on January 10, Graceland will also honor the musical group The Sweet Inspirations with an induction into Graceland Legends. Graceland Legends is designed to honor and recognize the musicians and musical groups who were an integral part of Elvis Presley's legendary career. The Sweet Inspirations started working with Elvis in 1969 during his first Las Vegas engagement at the International Hotel and continued with him through his passing in 1977. Members during the group's years with Elvis were Estelle Brown, Cissy Houston, Sylvia Shemwell, and Myrna Smith.Fans who are not able to make it to Memphis for the celebrations can watch the Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony online for free via Graceland's Vimeo page on January 8, at 8:30 am CST. The ceremony, streamed from the north lawn of Graceland Mansion will feature EPE officials, a birthday cake cutting, and the official proclamation of Elvis Presley Day for Memphis and Shelby County.For a complete list of events and tickets, visit Graceland.com/Birthday.



