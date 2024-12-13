Country Music's Biggest Stars To Perform On "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash," December 31 On CBS!





*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) More performers were announced today for NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by four-time GRAMMY(R) Award-winner Keith Urban and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT's Rachel Smith. The celebration to ring in the new year will air LIVE Tuesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*.New performers include Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Tyler Hubbard, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Brittney Spencer, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top and Lainey Wilson. As previously announced, Keith Urban, Kane Brown and Jelly Roll are headlining from Bicentennial Park and Parker McCollum will perform from the Brooklyn Bowl with special guests SiriusXM and CMT host Cody Alan and SiriusXM host Caylee Hammack.The five-hour broadcast will feature a staggering hit parade of more than 40 back-to-back performances live from the home of country music. Nashville will count down with the East Coast at midnight and keep the party going through midnight Central Time with the city's renowned Music Note Drop at the Bicentennial Mall stage.The special event will feature once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, with artists inviting special guests to perform with them throughout the night, taking on their biggest hits as well as covers of some of the most iconic country music songs of all time. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.For more information and photos, visit Paramount Press Express and follow CBS on Facebook and Instagram.*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.



