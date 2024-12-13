Faux Real Unveil North American Headlining Tour, Share New Video





Known far and wide for their genre-bending, gravity-defying live performances, Faux Real - a.k.a. Los Angeles-based Franco-American brothers Virgile and Elliott Arndt - are heralding the upcoming tour with the premiere of an official video of "Walking Away From My Demons," featuring footage captured on-stage earlier this year during the duo's live run across



"This video was shot over some 20 shows on tour between May and June 2024, in Europe, the UK and the US," say Faux Real. "We wanted to make a video medley of Walking Away From My Demons, a fan-favorite at our shows. So we set out to film WAFMD every time we played it, in rooms big or small, day or night, packed or not. It's all phone footage shot by random audience members, by ourselves, by our videographer Ted Kayumba, to try and reflect what a Faux Real show feels like: sweaty, euphoric, absurd, over-the-top, earnest, glamorous, disgusting, sexual, sacred. Please enjoy responsibly and see you in the pit at the Faux Ever Tour next year."



"Walking Away From My Demons" is but one of the many highlights found on Faux Real's acclaimed debut album, Faux Ever, available everywhere now via City Slang Records. Hailed by The Guardian as "a high-camp, whimsical collage of Euro-dance, perky Joe Jackson-era synthpop, Sparks-sized harmonies and melodrama, plus post-punk, electro, glam rock and more," the album includes such singles as "Full Circle," "Hi Tension," "Love On The Ground," "Rent Free," and "Faux Maux," all of which thrust Faux Real's sultry, surreal, and unclassifiable sound towards a glossier pop horizon, favoring ultra-digital software instruments while showcasing their long-standing knack for hugely catchy vocal melodies. "We're always questioning things and turning them upside down," says Elliot Arndt.



"Our sound has never been more personal," says Virgile Arndt. "The method to this specific madness has been one of constant change, with our studio locale never fixed, always more minimal than the last. Faux Ever is a reflection on art, brotherhood, authenticity, faults and triumphs."



THE FAUX EVER TOUR:



FEBRUARY

8 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas

9 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

12 - Tucson, AZ - Solar Culture

13 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

14 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

16 - San Francisco, CA - Kilowatt

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Morrocan Lounge

21 - Seattle, WA -

24 - Chicago, IL - Schuba's

25 - Detroit, MI - Lager House

26 - Toronto, ON - Baby G

27 - Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufounes



MARCH

1 - New York, NY - 101 Ave A

6 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & Sohn

7 - Paris, FR - Le Trabendo

8 - Luxembourg, LU - De Gudde Wellen

10 - Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang

11 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen

12 - Berlin, DE - Kantine am Berghain

14 - Brussels, BE - Atelier 210

15 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Upstairs

18 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store

19 - London, UK - Scala

20 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave

21 - Manchester, UK - YES Basement

22 - Glasgow, UK - The Flying Duck



Elliott and Virgile Arndt founded Faux Real in 2018, blending post-punk, glam rock, and fresh beats to fashion a truly inimitable musical experience. From their increasingly accomplished studio output to mesmerizing, unprecedented live performances, Faux Real invite the audience to join them an enthralling post-realist expedition through contemporary pop culture with razor-edged satire, inspired boy band choreography, and a charged sensuality that has fast earned them a fervent fan following that includes among their number such iconic stars as Duran Duran, Paramore, and Wet Leg. Now, with Faux Ever, Faux Real continue to gleefully ignore boundaries and barriers, assuring the journey is as exhilarating as the ultimate destination.



Faux Real celebrated the arrival of Faux Ever with a seemingly non-stop international live schedule that includes dates in the UK, Europe, and the US. Highlights include a variety of festival appearances, a special show supporting cumgirl8 at Paris, FR's La Station (May 29), an EU/UK run alongside instrumental British quartet (and City Slang labelmates) Los Bitchos, and sold-out US headline performances at Brooklyn, NY's Baby's All Right and Los Angeles, CA's The Echo. In addition, this summer saw the duo featured on electropop icons Metronomy's "Contact High" alongside Franco-Korean artist Miki. "I can't detach myself from the song," said Metronomy's Joe Mount of the collaboration, I hear 'Contact High' and I think 'wow I'm involved with this!' I can listen to it again and again." 