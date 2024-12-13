EXIT Festival Unveils First 25 Acts For 25th Edition In 2025





Serbia's award-winning EXIT Festival is set to return for its milestone 25th-anniversary edition from the 10th to the 13th of July 2025 to Novi Sad, Serbia's Second City where arts and music culture reign supreme.



Set against the majestic backdrop of Novi Sad's 17th-century Petrovaradin Fortress, EXIT Festival, winner of the 'Best Major European Festival' 2013 & 2017, 'The Innovation Award' at the UK Festivals Awards 2022 and 'Best European (overseas) Festival' at the UK Festivals Awards 2007. Hosting over 1,000 genre-spanning artists across more than 40 stages every summer. EXIT now boasts a rich 25-year legacy and offers ever-evolving, innovative lineups, and has become synonymous with groundbreaking performances by some of the biggest names in music.



In keeping with the 25th anniversary the first 25 names of this year's lineup have been released, while many, many more huge names will all be revealed.



This summer, EXIT is bringing the noise with two of the most iconic and electrifying acts in music history for the ultimate punk showdown. For the first time ever, the legendary



Making his long-awaited EXIT debut will be modern trance icon Tiësto, who'll be joined by Eric Prydz, and duo Hurts. In a world-first exclusive available only at EXIT, in-demand techno sensations



Alongside music, this year's EXIT will be centered on the theme 'State of EXIT'. This was the event's original name when it began in the year 2000 as a student-led movement advocating democracy and freedom in Serbia and the Balkans, an initiative that's been extended through its EXIT Foundation platform, which is deeply committed to social responsibility and community impact. In line with this, EXIT 2025 will shine a spotlight on one of the most pivotal moments in music history—40 years since Live Aid, a concert that changed the world. On July 13, 2025, legendary musician and activist Bob Geldof, frontman of The Boomtown Rats, will take to the



This dynamic fusion of activism and artistry cements EXIT as more than a festival—it's a catalyst for positive change and cultural unity in Novi Sad and the wider Serbian community. EXIT is also proud to showcase a vibrant lineup of local Serbian talent, celebrating and supporting the country's thriving music scene with electrifying performances that highlight the best of homegrown artistry.



Once again, the 50,000-capacity festival will take place in the second-largest fortress in Europe, the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia's second city where arts and culture reign supreme. Often called the "Gibraltar of the Danube," it's a 17th-century stronghold, famous for its intricate network of underground tunnels and stunning views of the Danube River. Today, this 112-hectare site serves as a cultural hub and EXIT's iconic home. While its stone walls were once used for defence purposes, today they help provide the crisp, resonant sound found throughout the festival site.



With tons more exciting announcements to come, EXIT's 25th anniversary in July is shaping up to be massive - a truly iconic marker in its longstanding history. And this is just the beginning! Stay tuned as we reveal more incredible artists who will make our 25th-anniversary celebration the most remarkable edition yet. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) EXIT's engines are already revving up! The award-winning Serbian festival is gearing up to celebrate 25 years of unforgettable moments with its 'State of EXIT' edition. From 10th - 13th July, the Petrovaradin Fortress will once again transform into a global music hub, offering fans an experience like no other.Serbia's award-winning EXIT Festival is set to return for its milestone 25th-anniversary edition from the 10th to the 13th of July 2025 to Novi Sad, Serbia's Second City where arts and music culture reign supreme.Set against the majestic backdrop of Novi Sad's 17th-century Petrovaradin Fortress, EXIT Festival, winner of the 'Best Major European Festival' 2013 & 2017, 'The Innovation Award' at the UK Festivals Awards 2022 and 'Best European (overseas) Festival' at the UK Festivals Awards 2007. Hosting over 1,000 genre-spanning artists across more than 40 stages every summer. EXIT now boasts a rich 25-year legacy and offers ever-evolving, innovative lineups, and has become synonymous with groundbreaking performances by some of the biggest names in music.In keeping with the 25th anniversary the first 25 names of this year's lineup have been released, while many, many more huge names will all be revealed.This summer, EXIT is bringing the noise with two of the most iconic and electrifying acts in music history for the ultimate punk showdown. For the first time ever, the legendary Sex Pistols will storm the main stage, bringing their raw, rebellious energy and timeless anthems like 'Anarchy in the UK' and 'God Save the Queen' to life. Frank Carter will join the stage to deliver an adrenaline-fueled live performance in a clash of punk rock royalty.Making his long-awaited EXIT debut will be modern trance icon Tiësto, who'll be joined by Eric Prydz, and duo Hurts. In a world-first exclusive available only at EXIT, in-demand techno sensations Indira Paganotto and Sara Landry will go back-to-back, fusing old-school gabber energy and modern hard techno dynamism. Joining them at the mts Dance Arena will be techno powerhouses DYEN and Nico Moreno. This is just the beginning, as more of the greatest names in electronic music will soon be announced to descend on the world's stage at EXIT.Alongside music, this year's EXIT will be centered on the theme 'State of EXIT'. This was the event's original name when it began in the year 2000 as a student-led movement advocating democracy and freedom in Serbia and the Balkans, an initiative that's been extended through its EXIT Foundation platform, which is deeply committed to social responsibility and community impact. In line with this, EXIT 2025 will shine a spotlight on one of the most pivotal moments in music history—40 years since Live Aid, a concert that changed the world. On July 13, 2025, legendary musician and activist Bob Geldof, frontman of The Boomtown Rats, will take to the Tesla Universe Main Stage, reminding us of music's profound power to unite, inspire, and drive social change.This dynamic fusion of activism and artistry cements EXIT as more than a festival—it's a catalyst for positive change and cultural unity in Novi Sad and the wider Serbian community. EXIT is also proud to showcase a vibrant lineup of local Serbian talent, celebrating and supporting the country's thriving music scene with electrifying performances that highlight the best of homegrown artistry.Once again, the 50,000-capacity festival will take place in the second-largest fortress in Europe, the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia's second city where arts and culture reign supreme. Often called the "Gibraltar of the Danube," it's a 17th-century stronghold, famous for its intricate network of underground tunnels and stunning views of the Danube River. Today, this 112-hectare site serves as a cultural hub and EXIT's iconic home. While its stone walls were once used for defence purposes, today they help provide the crisp, resonant sound found throughout the festival site.With tons more exciting announcements to come, EXIT's 25th anniversary in July is shaping up to be massive - a truly iconic marker in its longstanding history. And this is just the beginning! Stay tuned as we reveal more incredible artists who will make our 25th-anniversary celebration the most remarkable edition yet.



