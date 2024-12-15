From Rock Legends To Tea-time Treats: Spinal Tap's Cups And Cakes





And here are the Lyrics of Cups And Cakes by Spinal Tap



Cups and cakes, cups and cakes

Oh what good things mother makes!

You′ve gotta take tea, won't you take it with me?

What a gay time it will be



Cups and cakes, cups and cakes

Please make sure that nothing breaks

The china′s so dear and the treacle so clear

And I'm glad that you are here



Milk and sugar, bread and jam

"Yes please, sir" and "Thank you, ma'am"

Here I am



Cups and cakes, cups and cakes

I′m so full my tummy aches

How sad it must end

But I′m glad I'd a friend

Sharing cups and cakes with me

And cakes with me



Writer(s): New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of National Cupcake Day on December 15th, it's fitting to delve into "Cups and Cakes," a whimsical track by the fictional band Spinal Tap. This song humorously pays homage to British tea-time traditions, aligning perfectly with the day's sweet theme."Cups and Cakes" is featured on Spinal Tap's 1984 soundtrack album, "This Is Spinal Tap." In the mockumentary, the song is portrayed as a 1965 hit single by the band's earlier incarnation, The Thamesmen. It appears in a scene where a radio station plays it as an "oldie," while the band listens in their Memphis hotel room.Spinal Tap, the fictional English heavy metal band from the 1984 mockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap," was created by American comedians and musicians Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer. They portrayed the band members David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls, respectively. The film satirizes the wild personal behavior and musical pretensions of hard rock and heavy metal bands, as well as the hagiographic tendencies of rockumentaries of the time.In the film, Spinal Tap is characterized as "one of England's loudest bands," with a history of drummers who died under strange circumstances, including spontaneous combustion and bizarre gardening accidents. The film portrays their attempts to regain popularity in America, highlighting the band's declining fortunes and frequent disagreements.The band first appeared on the 1979 ABC television sketch comedy pilot "The T.V. Show," starring Rob Reiner. The sketch, a mock promotional video for the song "Rock and Roll Nightmare," was written by Reiner and the band, and included the songwriter-performer Loudon Wainwright III on keyboards.Michael McKean, who plays lead vocalist David St. Hubbins, described "Cups and Cakes" as reminiscent of The Kinks' style, with a string-laden sound similar to "Eleanor Rigby." He noted that the song evokes a sense of innocence, presenting a look at innocence written by someone who is not that innocent.The lyrics depict a quaint tea party, with lines like "Cups and cakes, cups and cakes, please make sure that nothing breaks." This playful imagery contrasts sharply with Spinal Tap's typical hard rock persona, highlighting the band's satirical approach to different musical styles.Despite being a parody, Spinal Tap has released real albums and performed live concerts. Their discography includes "This Is Spinal Tap" (1984), "Break Like the Wind" (1992), and "Back from the Dead" (2009). The band has played several concerts, including at Live Earth in London on July 7, 2007.The film "This Is Spinal Tap" has become a cult classic, influencing future mockumentaries and comedy films. In 2000, it was ranked 29th on the American Film Institute's list of the top 100 comedy movies in American cinema, and it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."The band's satirical portrayal of the rock and roll lifestyle, combined with their humorous lyrics and stage antics, has left a lasting impact on both music and film, blurring the lines between reality and parody. On this National Cupcake Day, "Cups and Cakes" serves as a delightful reminder of the cultural significance of tea-time treats and the humor embedded in musical satire.For a nostalgic experience, you can listen to "Cups and Cakes" here:And here are the Lyrics of Cups And Cakes by Spinal TapWriter(s): Christopher Guest, Michael Mc Kean, Rob Reiner, Harry Shearer



