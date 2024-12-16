Zeds Dead Unveil Groundbreaking New Single "Heartbeat Ft. Minke"





An exodus from their signature mind-bending, psychedelic bass-driven style, "Heartbeat ft. Minke" transcends audiences to a surreal, atmospheric realm as the duo shatter expectations with the melodic anthem, taking listeners on an experimental journey through their shimmering sonic territories. The infectious arrangement pushes the boundaries of the genre, taking listeners on an experimental journey through Zeds Dead's shimmering synths and driving, funky bassline while the ambient influence of Minke's ethereal vocals give the track a timeless, anthemic feel. Feel the heartbeat and listen to "Heartbeat ft. Minke" HERE.



From Zeds Dead: "Here's a new one from our album. It's called Heartbeat and features Minke. We haven't played this one out yet and there's a lot more where that came from. Songs that haven't been heard yet that is. Return to the spectrum of intergalactic happiness coming soon"



"Heartbeat ft. Minke" arrives hot on the heels of the announcement of Zeds Dead's highly-anticipated sophomore album, Return To The Spectrum Of Intergalactic Happiness, and release of the album's first track, "Sweet Memories." The track's unique blend of emotions and sounds showcases not only the duo's technical prowess, but their commitment to collaboration and sonic exploration, reflecting their infinite evolution.



Equal parts visionary producers and cultural phenomena,



2024 marked a poignant apex in Zeds Dead's career, seeing the announcement of their highly-anticipated sophomore album and revolutionized touring concept - with the first two releases from the album serving as intoxicating tastes of what's to come from their first album in over eight years. Poised to be their most successful year yet,

"Heartbeat ft. Minke" officially arrives today, December 13, 2024 across all streaming platforms. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Revolutionary DJ and producer duo, Zeds Dead, once again send shockwaves through the electronic music scene with the release of their latest single, "Heartbeat ft. Minke." The second single to come from their highly-anticipated upcoming sophomore album, Return To The Spectrum Of Intergalactic Happiness, the track arrives today, December 13, 2024 as a continuation of their genre-spanning exploration and a testament to the duo's boundless evolution and unwavering artistic vision.An exodus from their signature mind-bending, psychedelic bass-driven style, "Heartbeat ft. Minke" transcends audiences to a surreal, atmospheric realm as the duo shatter expectations with the melodic anthem, taking listeners on an experimental journey through their shimmering sonic territories. The infectious arrangement pushes the boundaries of the genre, taking listeners on an experimental journey through Zeds Dead's shimmering synths and driving, funky bassline while the ambient influence of Minke's ethereal vocals give the track a timeless, anthemic feel. Feel the heartbeat and listen to "Heartbeat ft. Minke" HERE.From Zeds Dead: "Here's a new one from our album. It's called Heartbeat and features Minke. We haven't played this one out yet and there's a lot more where that came from. Songs that haven't been heard yet that is. Return to the spectrum of intergalactic happiness coming soon""Heartbeat ft. Minke" arrives hot on the heels of the announcement of Zeds Dead's highly-anticipated sophomore album, Return To The Spectrum Of Intergalactic Happiness, and release of the album's first track, "Sweet Memories." The track's unique blend of emotions and sounds showcases not only the duo's technical prowess, but their commitment to collaboration and sonic exploration, reflecting their infinite evolution.Equal parts visionary producers and cultural phenomena, Zeds Dead are a sonic force unlike any other - pioneers of their sound and trailblazers of their scene, the duo has spent the past decade carving out their unique space in the music world. From their formation in 2009, their expansive discography and limitless sound has garnered hundreds of millions of streams across platforms and a cult-like following. In 2016, Zeds Dead released their debut album, "Northern Lights," which featured music heavyweights like Diplo, Pusha T, and Weezer's Rivers Cuomo, and earned the duo unparalleled critical acclaim. The same year, they cemented their status as industry tastemakers with the launch of their imprint, Deadbeats Records, which remains one of the leading independent record labels in dance music, with over 150 unique releases from some of music's most revered innovators including REZZ, Magalodon and Zeds Dead themselves. Continuing to overhaul the scene, the sonic alchemists expanded their artistic vision even further with live touring concepts that arrived as testaments to their indomitable spirit and unstoppable drive - the "Deadbeats Tour" and annual "DeadRocks" headlining show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, that's completely sold out every year since 2014.2024 marked a poignant apex in Zeds Dead's career, seeing the announcement of their highly-anticipated sophomore album and revolutionized touring concept - with the first two releases from the album serving as intoxicating tastes of what's to come from their first album in over eight years. Poised to be their most successful year yet, Zeds Dead will take fans on a psychedelic odyssey throughout 2025, capturing the zeitgeist of the movement they pioneered as they envelop listeners in their intricate soundwaves on an intergalactic journey through time and space."Heartbeat ft. Minke" officially arrives today, December 13, 2024 across all streaming platforms.



