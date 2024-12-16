Top40-Charts.com
Rock 16 December, 2024

The Cure Songs Of A Live World Troxy London MMXXlV Out Now

The Cure Songs Of A Live World Troxy London MMXXlV Out Now
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 1st November saw the release of THE CURE's critically acclaimed album, SONGS OF A LOST WORLD, the band's first new studio record in 16 years and their first #1 album in the UK since 1992. The night of the album's unveiling, The Cure performed it in full to 3000 fans at Troxy London and to more than a million on a free global stream.

The stunning live performance entitled 'SONGS OF A LIVE WORLD : TROXY LONDON MMXXlV' is out now on Fiction/Polydor/Universal Music Canada, with all The Cure's royalties benefitting War Child (https://www.warchild.org.uk).

The live recording will be available on 1CD and 1LP, as part of a 2CD, 2MC & 2LP set with the original album (on clear vinyl). In addition 'Songs Of A Lost World' will also be available as a 'Blood Red Moon Edition' as a single blood red vinyl and a 2LP set featuring the album and for the first time on vinyl, the instrumental version of the record.

Initially formed in 1978, The Cure has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, headlined the Glastonbury festival four times and been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They are considered to be one of the most influential bands to ever come out of the UK.

'SONGS OF A LOST WORLD' was written and arranged by Robert Smith, produced and mixed by Robert Smith & Paul Corkett and performed by The Cure - Robert Smith: Voice / guitar / 6string bass / keyboard, Simon Gallup: Bass, Jason Cooper: Drums / percussion, Roger O'Donnell: Keyboard, Reeves Gabrels: Guitar. 'SONGS OF A LIVE WORLD : TROXY LONDON MMXXlV' includes Perry Bamonte: Guitar / 6string bass / keyboard.

THE CURE -SONGS OF A LOST WORLD
SONGS OF A LIVE WORLD TROXY LONDON MMXXlV

ALONE
AND NOTHING IS FOREVER
A FRAGILE THING
WARSONG
DRONE:NODRONE
I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE
ALL I EVER AM
ENDSONG

Songs Of A Live World Troxy London MMXXIV 1CD
Songs Of A Live World : Troxy London MMXXIV 1LP - Clear Vinyl*
Songs Of A Live World : Troxy London MMXXIV 1MC
Songs Of A Lost World/Songs Of A Live World Troxy London MMXXIV 2LP*
Songs Of A Lost World/Songs Of A Live World Troxy London MMXXIV 2CD
Songs Of A Lost World/Songs Of A Live World Troxy London MMXXIV 2MC
Songs Of A Lost World Blood Red Moon Edition - 1LP Blood Red Vinyl
Songs Of A Lost World Blood Red Moon Edition - 2LP Blood Red Vinyl






