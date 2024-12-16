The Cure Songs Of A Live World Troxy London MMXXlV Out Now





The stunning live performance entitled 'SONGS OF A LIVE WORLD : TROXY LONDON MMXXlV' is out now on Fiction/Polydor/Universal



The live recording will be available on 1CD and 1LP, as part of a 2CD, 2MC & 2LP set with the original album (on clear vinyl). In addition 'Songs Of A Lost World' will also be available as a 'Blood Red Moon Edition' as a single blood red vinyl and a 2LP set featuring the album and for the first time on vinyl, the instrumental version of the record.



Initially formed in 1978, The Cure has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, headlined the Glastonbury festival four times and been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They are considered to be one of the most influential bands to ever come out of the UK.



'SONGS OF A LOST WORLD' was written and arranged by Robert Smith, produced and mixed by Robert Smith & Paul Corkett and performed by The Cure - Robert Smith: Voice / guitar / 6string bass / keyboard,



THE CURE -SONGS OF A LOST WORLD

SONGS OF A LIVE WORLD TROXY LONDON MMXXlV



ALONE

AND NOTHING IS FOREVER

A FRAGILE THING

WARSONG

DRONE:NODRONE

I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE

ALL I EVER AM

ENDSONG



Songs Of A Live World Troxy London MMXXIV 1CD

Songs Of A Live World : Troxy London MMXXIV 1LP - Clear Vinyl*

Songs Of A Live World : Troxy London MMXXIV 1MC

Songs Of A Lost World/Songs Of A Live World Troxy London MMXXIV 2LP*

Songs Of A Lost World/Songs Of A Live World Troxy London MMXXIV 2CD

Songs Of A Lost World/Songs Of A Live World Troxy London MMXXIV 2MC

Songs Of A Lost World Blood Red Moon Edition - 1LP Blood Red Vinyl

