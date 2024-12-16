Olly Alexander Shares Latest Single "Archangel"





"Archangel" sees Olly look back at a magical and life affirming moment when he felt saved by the love and care of a companion and follows emotive lead single 'Cupid's Bow' and more recently the album's punchy title track and opener 'Polari'. This third offering, also created alongside pop maestro



On the single Olly shares, "This is a song about how an angel saved me at my darkest moment, I don't mean a mythical angel (or do I?) but rather someone in my life who picked me up when I was down. I'm really grateful to him, and to all the other angels (divine and non divine) who I've encountered along the way. I loved making this song with my musical partner



Across the new album Olly explores themes of desire, intimacy, voyeurism and fate all wrapped up in a pounding club soundscape. Polari was crafted alongside writer and producer



After a decade releasing music as Years & Years, Polari is literally Olly

The landmark project will hit the road next year across the UK and



Entering a brand new solo era, Olly Alexander's influence on pop culture shines bright. As Years & Years, Olly scored 2 #1 UK albums, 10 UK Top 40 singles and was awarded the BRIT Billion Award with 6.5 billion streams globally. He was nominated for Leading Actor at the 2022 BAFTA Television Awards for his role in the hit show 'It's A Sin', which brought the fight against HIV/Aids back into public conversation and challenged perceptions of queer life for good. In 2024 Olly fulfilled a childhood fantasy of representing the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest, flying the flag as only he could in the first preview of Polari, 'Dizzy'. He also returned to the stage this month with a role in the internationally-acclaimed experimental drama 'White Rabbit Red Rabbit', following a rotating cast that includes the likes of Michael Sheen,



Polari Tracklisting:

1. "Polari"

2. "Cupid's Bow"

3. "

4. "

5. "Make Me A Man"

6. "Dizzy"

7. "Archangel"

8. "Miss You So Much"

9. "When We Kiss"

10. "

11. "

12. "Heal You"

13. "



Up Close and Polari Tour UK & Europe

19.03.25 || Luxembourg || den Atelier

20.03.25 || Frankfurt || Zoom

21.03.25 || Cologne || Live

23.03.25 || Paris || La Cigale

24.03.25 || Brussels || Cirque Royal

26.03.25 || Berlin || Metropol

27.03.25 || Warsaw || Palladium

29.03.25 || Zurich || Komplex 457

30.03.25 || Utrecht || TivoliVredenburg

01.04.25 || Dublin || 3Olympia Theatre

02.04.25 || Birmingham || Town Hall

03.04.25 || Glasgow || Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

04.04.25 || Manchester || Manchester Factory International, Aviva Studios

06.04.25 || Bristol || Bristol Beacon

07.04.25 || London || The London Palladium New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Last Night an Angel Saved My Life" could be the twist-on-a-classic title of this new single from UK pop trailblazer Olly Alexander who has today shared another cut from his forthcoming new album 'Polari', due February 7th 2025."Archangel" sees Olly look back at a magical and life affirming moment when he felt saved by the love and care of a companion and follows emotive lead single 'Cupid's Bow' and more recently the album's punchy title track and opener 'Polari'. This third offering, also created alongside pop maestro Danny L Harle, is awash with 80's synths and drum patterns reminiscent of Olly's pop heroes of the same era - warm, euphoric production shines over a pulsating beat that you can't help dance to.On the single Olly shares, "This is a song about how an angel saved me at my darkest moment, I don't mean a mythical angel (or do I?) but rather someone in my life who picked me up when I was down. I'm really grateful to him, and to all the other angels (divine and non divine) who I've encountered along the way. I loved making this song with my musical partner Danny L Harle, our goal was to create something that sounded eternally optimistic, redemptive and like anything is possible. This is such a special song for me and I'm really happy to be putting it out and to show another side to Polari."Across the new album Olly explores themes of desire, intimacy, voyeurism and fate all wrapped up in a pounding club soundscape. Polari was crafted alongside writer and producer Danny L Harle and is a pop album for the ages. Olly Alexander's first album under his own name takes as its primary inspiration the (almost) lost art of Polari. Originating around Europe and the Romani community as early as the 1600s, this coded slang became in effect a secret language for homosexuals and the stigmatized during the twentieth century. It's a concept Olly first came across when coming out, and resonated more deeply with when playing Richie in 'It's A Sin', where he grappled with questions about identity, self-expression and community. The kinds of which have always populated British life, and have long been threaded through the history of pop music - you just had to know where to look.After a decade releasing music as Years & Years, Polari is literally Olly Alexander talking the talk. He bonded with Danny L Harle over a mutual love of 80s club music, that period of uncompromising, avant-garde pop which nonetheless snuck into the mainstream. Polari remained a north star throughout the creative process, a language likewise lacking widespread recognition but still influential in plain sight (see such colloquialisms as "drag", "naff" and "trade"). The album arrives alongside audio-visual world-building in which Olly is in complete control, from its anarchic Derek Jarman-inspired aesthetic to Olly even writing a short play accompanying its release, full of cowboys, gods, and the occasional music industry exec. And after a long history of secrets and subtext, Polari is ultimately an open and universal pop record about those needs that transcend time, sexuality, and self: what it means to belong, to be loved, and (Polari literally translates as "to talk") to connect.The landmark project will hit the road next year across the UK and Europe with the special intimate, Up Close and Polari tour for Spring 2025.Entering a brand new solo era, Olly Alexander's influence on pop culture shines bright. As Years & Years, Olly scored 2 #1 UK albums, 10 UK Top 40 singles and was awarded the BRIT Billion Award with 6.5 billion streams globally. He was nominated for Leading Actor at the 2022 BAFTA Television Awards for his role in the hit show 'It's A Sin', which brought the fight against HIV/Aids back into public conversation and challenged perceptions of queer life for good. In 2024 Olly fulfilled a childhood fantasy of representing the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest, flying the flag as only he could in the first preview of Polari, 'Dizzy'. He also returned to the stage this month with a role in the internationally-acclaimed experimental drama 'White Rabbit Red Rabbit', following a rotating cast that includes the likes of Michael Sheen, Minnie Driver and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Having headlined arenas and festivals worldwide - not to mention collaborating with Elton John, Kylie and Pet Shop Boys - it's an icon-status that even saw him immortalised at Madame Tussauds London. Polari, the album, is set for release in February 2025.Polari Tracklisting:1. "Polari"2. "Cupid's Bow"3. " I Know 4. " Shadow Of Love 5. "Make Me A Man"6. "Dizzy"7. "Archangel"8. "Miss You So Much"9. "When We Kiss"10. " Whisper 11. " Beautiful 12. "Heal You"13. " Language Up Close and Polari Tour UK & Europe19.03.25 || Luxembourg || den Atelier20.03.25 || Frankfurt || Zoom21.03.25 || Cologne || Live Music Hall23.03.25 || Paris || La Cigale24.03.25 || Brussels || Cirque Royal26.03.25 || Berlin || Metropol27.03.25 || Warsaw || Palladium29.03.25 || Zurich || Komplex 45730.03.25 || Utrecht || TivoliVredenburg01.04.25 || Dublin || 3Olympia Theatre02.04.25 || Birmingham || Town Hall03.04.25 || Glasgow || Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom04.04.25 || Manchester || Manchester Factory International, Aviva Studios06.04.25 || Bristol || Bristol Beacon07.04.25 || London || The London Palladium



