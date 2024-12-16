Top40-Charts.com
Alternative 16 December, 2024

"Heal The Divide" Official Music Video From Morgan Toney Out Now

"Heal The Divide" Official Music Video From Morgan Toney Out Now
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The official music video for Morgan Toney's new single "Heal the Divide", is out today. This gripping music video depicts the story behind Donald Marshall Jr.'s wrongful conviction. Featuring a stirring performance by Toney alongside jingle dancer Makayla Googoo, the video imagery is framed in the vibrant colours of the Medicine Wheel - a symbol of balance and wisdom.

Directed and produced by Ryan Roberts, the music video draws inspiration from the book, "Truth and Conviction - Donald Marshall Jr. and the Mi'kmaw Quest for Justice". Toney and his collaborators hope to spark awareness of this pivotal story in our history, and emphasize the ongoing work needed to truly heal the divide.

"It's about the struggles L'nu face, and about the story of Donald Marshall Jr. It is gripping, captivating, and has affected our lives and the Mi'kmaw Nation, and it still does today. This story is not just history, it is HIS Story," says Toney "Donald Marshall Jr.'s life was a testament of this division, and his story shines a bright light on the problem. The hard question is, how do we heal?"







