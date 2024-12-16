Chris Brown Faces 10th Accusation Of Stealing Music - Why Pop Singer Will Never Be Michael Jackson

Big Difference between Michael Jackson & Chris Brown

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Perhaps it's time for Pop and Urban music culture to question the legacy and identity of platinum singer Chris Brown. The once-loved child star turned into a multi-case woman abuser, is now also being accused of stealing music. And not just 1 song, but he's now moving on to a 10th accusation.To put this into perspective, some people think Brown could be this generation's Michael Jackson. However, he's nowhere close.

Google search "Michael Jackson accused of stealing" and afterwards google, "Chris Brown accused of stealing," and the headline comparisons tell the story of why CB will never be a King of any music genre.

Jackson was a creator, not afraid to give credits to those he worked with and gave many artists a bigger platform than they had before.

"AYO" The latest Hit Song facing claims

This week the 8x-platinum song "AYO" was put into question as viral Youtube music act, C.KHiD, gave pretty damning evidence to prove Chris Brown stole the chorus & concept of his earlier released track, with the same title.

C.KHiD found out from his original 'AYO" single producer that Brown's writer Kevin McCall was hanging around the studio & asking questions about his music; Chris would release his version of "AYO" nearly 1 year later, with an identical structure to the chorus but re-vamped verses. The Youtuber says Brown simply "raunchified" and commercialized the verses to garner support from major labels in a fairly recent interview addressing the topic.

If this claim is proven true, not only would C.KHiD solidify his positions as one of South Carolina's top rappers but he would also be the only Hip-Hop act raised in SC to be part of a grammy-nominated Rap song.

No Guidance, featuring Drake, Facing Multiple Lawsuits

Just one month ago, Brown was accused of stealing elements of Tykeiya Dore and Marc Stephens' single "I Got It," in a fairly modest lawsuit seeking $5-million-dollars for usage in platinum single "No Guidance" (ft Drake).

This was the second lawsuit on the single song, as producers Mr. Cooper and Drum'n Skillz also sued Brown for using elements of their song, "I Love Your Dress." They believe the chorus was an arrangement for "No Guidance" that was taken from their track released 3 years before Brown's music.

It's believed the 40x platinum songs record-holder, used multiple artists' original works to create "No Guidance," hoping others would not be able to recognize the spliced work.

Featuring Drake, the "No Guidance" song is one of Chris' highest charting songs since "AYO."

Perhaps this was one of the reasons Kendrick Lamara left the LA-transplant off the stage for his "Not Like Us" concert — no frauds allowed near the Squabble Up singer.

Afterall, avoiding Brown, Lamar would not want to get tied to a copyright issue like Tyga did for "AYO" and Drake for "No Guidance." Both artists are likely to be caught up in any pending lawsuits that involve copyright infringement.



"Til' The Wheels Fall off" ft. Durk, faces Lawsuit too

These two are not the only acts to be charged in association to Chris Brown's music thefts either. An earlier report revealed "Til The Wheels Fall Off" featuring LIl Durk, also faced a lawsuit in 2019.

Producer Michah Foster, who worked directly with Chris Brown on his album Breezy, claims the Pop singer stole the chorus and arrangement from a song he presented to Brown 3 years before "Til The Wheels Fall Off" was published.

The nature of the lawsuit parallels the claims being made by C.KHiD, over the single "AYO," which has yet to become a court filing but could be worth over $8-Million-dollars. The claims also have the same basis as "NO Guidance," in part.

He has Talent, but not Songwriting Skills

The disturbing trend of lawsuits proves there's "Smoke" around Brown and perhaps the music industry's former child star is a red-hot Milli-Vanilli-like talent. The similarities in claims suggest Brown has a habit of stealing catchy choruses and lacks the skill to generate unique hits on his own.



However, Brown does have a powerful vocal chord and athleticism.



It's just, it seems the Virginia-crooner lacks moral and common respect for other artists; including those artists & fans he's physically assaulted.

10 Claims Against Brown For Plagiarism or Theft

The latest accusations mark at least the 10th time a credible, music-industry tied source has charged Chris Brown with stealing music.



Other songs that include infringement claims against Brown are:

Caught Stealing By Superstar DJ Calvin Harris Before Famous To the World

"Yeah 3X" is one of the biggest songs of Chris Brown's career. UK hit-maker Calvin Harris, a powerhouse music icon, says the American pop star ripped off his single "I'm Not Alone."



He spoke to the media in 2010, slamming Chris Brown for his behaviors.

"Stealing is still stealing, doesn't matter who you are," Harris wrote on X [formerly twitter] at the time.

He continued messaging, "[Just] because Chris Brown is an international celebrity doesn't make it OK to rip off a guy from the UK not many people have heard of."

Today, Calvin Harris is arguably a bigger star than Chris Brown himself, having mega-hits with artists like Rihanna, Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith, Pharrell, and more.Apparently, Brown found it in his best interests to fix the situation with the superstar DJ at some point however, giving him 'half the song' per reports.

However, it still goes to confirm, Chris Brown stole choruses of songs, beats, and other elements of music artists' original works without giving credits.



There Are likely many other cases that exist; As the the stories of "AYO" and "No Guidance" unfold, the rabbit hole of Chris Brown's latest misdeeds could go further.