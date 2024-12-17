



"Tú Eliges," performed by global stars Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini, and Eric West, is another testament to the duo's wide-ranging talent and influence. With this achievement, Jam and Lewis continue to expand their remarkable legacy, having already claimed numerous #1 hits across a diverse array of genres, including Pop, R&B, Dance, Gospel, and Adult Contemporary. The addition of the Latin genre now further cements their place in music history.



On the Billboard Hot 100, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis have amassed 16 #1 hits as songwriters and producers, with 10 of those chart-toppers coming from their collaborations with pop queen



Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for their groundbreaking work in shaping the sound of modern music, Jam & Lewis' influence spans multiple genres and generations. Their continued success on the Billboard Pop, Rock, Latin, Dance and R&B charts further highlights their unparalleled ability to connect with a diverse global audience.



With "Tú Eliges" now a Latin #1 hit, Jam & Lewis add another prestigious accolade to their already unmatched legacy as the most influential and successful producing duo of all time.



Currently on their worldwide promotional tour, Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini, and Eric West thrilled audiences with the debut performance of "Tú Eliges" on the iconic morning show En La Mañana in San Juan, Puerto Rico. As they continue their global tour, fans can expect more high-energy performances and exciting collaborations from the trio, solidifying their place as rising stars in the music world.



Samuel Mancini has recently reestablished himself as one of Billboard's Top Emerging Artists, with his latest single "SOAK" achieving international success. The track topped the US R&B iTunes Chart at #1, peaked at #3 on the UK R&B iTunes Chart, and charted in over 40 countries worldwide. Additionally, "SOAK" broke into the Billboard R&B Singles Top 10 and reached #32 on the UK chart. Mancini's previous mixtape, "FEED THE FIRE," entered the Top 25 on the Billboard Albums Chart and further cemented his reputation as an innovative and versatile artist. A multifaceted talent, Mancini has also appeared in major film productions alongside stars such as Diane Keaton and Timothée Chalamet.



Eric West, renowned as a "Style Icon" by GQ and named Cosmopolitan's "Hottest Actor of the Year," brings his magnetic presence to "Tú Eliges". West has built a dynamic career across various media, earning accolades such as the



Kedward Avilés, a celebrated figure in Puerto Rico, adds his unique blend of musical and theatrical talent to "Tú Eliges". A respected actor and performer, Avilés is known for his roles in the film adaptation of West Side Story and the hit television show Súper Chef. He has also starred in major theater productions like Evita and Into The Woods, while performing at prestigious global events such as the 2020 Inauguration and the 500th anniversary of San Juan. Avilés has also appeared in campaigns for major brands, including Honda, Hyundai, and Pepsi.

Legendary producers and songwriters Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are celebrating another milestone in their extraordinary career. Their composition "Tú Eliges" (which translates to "Choose" in English), co-written with two-time Grammy nominees Bryan Abrams, Mark Calderon, Kevin Thornton, and Sam Watters - members of the '90s group Color Me Badd - has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Latin Digital Sales Chart. This marks the first time the duo has topped the Billboard Latin charts, further solidifying their status as one of the most successful and versatile songwriters and producers in music history. The track knocked the highly anticipated new Bad Bunny Rauw Alejandro single off the top spot, marking a historic moment in the Latin music landscape. 