RnB 17 December, 2024

Aloe Blacc Announces New Album Stand Together, Out Feb 28, On Good Morning America With Performance Of Lead Single "Don't Go Alone"

Aloe Blacc Announces New Album Stand Together, Out Feb 28, On Good Morning America With Performance Of Lead Single "Don't Go Alone"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum artist Aloe Blacc officially announces his new album Stand Together (Grand Scheme Productions via Vydia, a gamma. company), set for release on February 28, 2025, in partnership with the philanthropic community of the same name, whose work inspired the LP. To celebrate the announcement of the new project, Aloe debuted the lead single "Don't Go Alone" on Good Morning America. Stand Together, is a genre-spanning collection of 12 tracks that blend his signature soulful sound with a powerful message of unity, empathy, and resilience. Every song on the album is paired with a philanthropic cause, showcasing Aloe's ongoing, deep commitment to using music as a catalyst for social change. From reimagining Marvin Gaye's iconic "What's Going On" to reflecting on the transformative power of mentorship, Stand Together weaves universal themes of hope, collaboration, and community.

The lead single, "Don't Go Alone," is an anthem inspired by the African proverb, "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together." The song's reflective lyrics and uplifting rhythm encourage community leaning on one another during life's challenges. This powerful message aligns with and was inspired by the mission of The Phoenix, a Stand Together community partner and national sober active community that provides free, active, and meaningful programming to anyone impacted by substance use. By building connections through shared experiences and mutual encouragement, The Phoenix harnesses the innate power of community and belonging as a long-term recovery model, so members can reach their full potential. This strong sober-supportive community empowers individuals in recovery to be proud of who they are —a message echoed in Aloe Blacc's stirring anthem.
"This is the perfect song to lead this project because it reminds us of the power of connection and community," says Aloe Blacc. "This album is a celebration of what we can achieve when we come together to support one another. Whether it's in our relationships or as a society, we're stronger and better when we stand together."

Stand Together is an immaculate demonstration of an artist using his art to inspire collaboration and positive change, and showcases Aloe's unparalleled ability to blend meaningful storytelling with genre-defying music. The album, which spans pop, R&B, and soul, features collaborations with acclaimed producers such as Stargate, Oak Felder, DJ Khalil and Hunter Hayes, all while maintaining a steadfast focus on themes of openness, empowerment, and social change. This message rings true to the album's namesake Stand Together, a philanthropic community that works to tackle the root causes of our country's biggest problems.

Elsewhere on the album, Aloe's deeply personal "Daddy Told Me So" reflects on the lessons passed from one generation to the next, while "Not on My Watch" honors the teachings of the late Harry Belafonte, advocating for vigilance and peace in the fight for justice. Other standout tracks include a reimagining of Marvin Gaye's iconic "What's Going On," examining societal divisions and calling for collective reflection; "Grow Together," a celebration of urban farming and community-building inspired by organizations like Bonton Farms; and "One Good Thing," co-written with Hunter Hayes and inspired by a powerful story from Harry Belafonte about finding common ground to create meaningful change.

In addition to the release of Stand Together, Aloe Blacc will bring his artistry to the iconic Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City with a three-night residency from January 24 to 26, 2025. Aloe Blacc will showcase songs from this forthcoming album -- alongside fan favorites like "Wake Me Up," "I Need A Dollar," and "The Man" -- offering an intimate and unforgettable experience for audiences. This residency at one of the world's most renowned music venues highlights Blacc's versatility and deep connection to his craft, setting the stage for an extraordinary year in his career. Tickets are available now, HERE.

Stand Together Tracklist:
Stand Together (Producer: Jason Mendelson)
Breakthrough (Producer: DJ Khalil & Joel Van Dijk)
Grow Together (Producer: Matt Parad)
What's Going On (Producers: Greg Spero, Jason Mendelson)
Love in Control (Producer: Stargate)
My World (Producer: Stargate)
Don't Go Alone (Producer: Oak Felder)
One Good Thing (Producer: Matt Parad, Hunter Hayes, and Alex Wilke)
Not on My Watch (Producer: Eric Krasno, Aloe Blacc)
Never Let You Down (Producer: Jugglerz)
Daddy Told Me So (Producer: Aloe Blacc)
Shine (Producer: Aloe Blacc, Greg Spero, Farmer Greif)

Stand Together is a philanthropic community that tackles the root causes of our country's biggest problems. They partner with the country's boldest changemakers to drive solutions on education, economic opportunity, bridging divides, and dozens of other pressing issues.






