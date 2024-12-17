|Support our efforts,
Andrea Bocelli To Lead New Christmas Special With Josh Groban & Jennifer Hudson
Hot Songs Around The World
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
367 entries in 27 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
210 entries in 2 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
619 entries in 22 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
611 entries in 25 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
721 entries in 27 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
143 entries in 23 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
561 entries in 23 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
198 entries in 3 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
228 entries in 13 charts
Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
254 entries in 21 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1191 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1343 entries in 28 charts
Snowman
Sia
250 entries in 18 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
953 entries in 25 charts
Most read news of the week
Mariachi Divas To Release First Single From Upcoming Christmas Collection: "Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)"
Halsey Performs Special Concert For Wells Fargo Autograph Credit Cardholders At San Francisco's The Regency Ballroom
Samuel Mancini, Eric West, And Kedward Aviles Debut At No 1 On Billboard Latin Charts With "Tu Eliges (Choose)"