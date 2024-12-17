Better Noise Music Tops Mediabase & Billboard Rock Charts, Celebrates Epic 2024





BETTER NOISE MUSIC has also regained their title as Billboard's #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Label and #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint of 2024. The label previously made history by ranking as the #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint for five years in a row from 2018-2022.



As 2024 comes to a close, premiere independent music label BETTER NOISE MUSIC reflects on a monumental year advancing the label's reputation as trailblazers in the rock, metal, and alternative music scene and their commitment to artist development.



BNM CEO Dan Waite reflected on the success: "2024 was another banner year for BETTER NOISE MUSIC, with our artists collectively achieving four #1 singles on Billboard and Mediabase's Mainstream Rock charts. This remarkable milestone solidifies our position as the #1 Active Rock Label at Radio. Credit goes to the synergy of outstanding A&R, dedicated artist development, the unparalleled radio expertise of our SVP of Promotions & Artist Development Jackie Kajzer, and our strong collaborations with radio partners. A special thank you to rock radio for their unwavering support and partnership, which continues to be a cornerstone of our success. Looking ahead, the momentum from our 2025 releases and new signings already signals another exceptional year. I extend my gratitude to our roster of world-class artists and managers for their invaluable partnership in driving our shared success."



BETTER NOISE MUSIC's radio highlights of 2024 include;

Multi-platinum hard rock titans FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH made history with "This Is the Way," featuring legendary hip-hop artist DMX, by extending their previous record of holding the longest streak of #1's in Billboard's Mainstream rock chart's history, making it their 11th straight #1 hit. Featured on the Afterlife:

Electrifying rock powerhouse NOTHING MORE landed two #1 singles from their 2024 release CARNAL (June 28) with "IF IT DOESN'T HURT" and "ANGEL SONG (feat.

Breakthrough emo rockers THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT-who were just announced as one of Pandora's Artists to Watch 2025: The



Loudwire included three of the above #1 tracks in their "67 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2024" list: FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's "This Is The Way (feat. DMX)," THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT's "Suffocate City (feat. Spencer Charnas)," and NOTHING MORE's "ANGEL SONG (feat.



BETTER NOISE MUSIC packed 2024 with new releases while their artists kept active on global tours and festival schedules.



British rock outfit ASKING ALEXANDRIA released two EP's, Dark Void (Jan. 12) and Where Do We Go From Here? The Remixes (Oct. 18) while touring across North

Explosive alt-metal outfit FROM ASHES TO NEW released a deluxe version of their #1-charting 2023 album,

Mongolian rock sensation THE HU showed off their live chops with THE HU LIVE AT GLASTONBURY (June 7), recorded at their groundbreaking debut performance at the legendary Glastonbury festival in 2023. THE HU delivered their unparalleled and immersive performance on an arena tour as direct support to rock legends

Alt rock group FINISH TICKET released their sophomore album Echo Afternoon (Sept. 6), The album takes listeners on an emotional roller coaster narrating the struggles and anxiety of being stuck in limbo while trying to find an escape to a brighter future.

CROSSBONE SKULLY brought the legendary Mutt Lange (AC/DC, Def Leppard) out of retirement to executive produce their debut record Evil World Machine (Nov. 22). Founded and fronted by Tommy Henriksen (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires), the band celebrated its release with two sold-out shows at the iconic Viper Room in West Hollywood, CA.

Genre blending artist CORY MARKS released his second album, Sorry For Nothing (Dec. 6), which embraces his hard-working, hard-partying spirit with 13 songs equally divided between arena-rock and roots country. Its single "(Make My) Country Rock" featuring



BETTER NOISE MUSIC built up their roster in 2024 with a slew of new signings including:

5x Platinum-selling rock outfit FINGER ELEVEN - one of Canada's best-selling bands of all time with over 1 billion career streams.

5X Platinum-certified alternative rock mainstays THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS announced their signing with a performance at When We Were Young festival in Las

2x Platinum-certified Finnish rock group THE RASMUS announced a joint signing to Better Noise

Swedish electronic/metal act SOLENCE, one of PANDORA's "Rising Rock Artists To Watch In 2023," have shared three highly energetic singles since signing to the label in May: "F*ck The Bad Vibes," "A Banger a Day Keeps the Doctor Away," and "Who You Gonna Call?." With over 300 million cumulative streams and nearly 1 million monthly Spotify listeners, SOLENCE have built a dedicated global audience on tours with Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, Electric Callboy, and We Came As Romans, in addition to festival appearances such as Graspop Metal Meeting, Resurrection Fest, Tuska Festival, Nova Rock Festival, Aftershock, Louder Than Life, and Blue Ridge Rock Fest.



