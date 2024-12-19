Let's Rock Shrewsbury Announces Incredible 2025 Line Up Headlined By Holly Johnson





Exactly 40 years ago this month, Holly Johnson's band, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, shot to No1 in the UK charts with their epic ballad 'The Power of Love', which hot-footed their previous UK No1s 'Relax' and 'Two Tribes'. Following huge global success with Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Holly went on to enjoy massive critical acclaim for his own solo works.

Comments Holly Johnson, "I'll be headlining Let's Rock Shrewsbury. Playing all the hits! I look forward to seeing you at Quarry Park."

And



Let's all dance as DJ Pat Sharp will also be winging his way back to The Quarry with his Let's Rock Club Tropicana DJ set - all the mammoth dance floor hits, that'll have everyone dancing in the streets, on the ceiling and under the stars of the Shrewsbury sky, "I'll transport you to a retro wonderland where membership's a smiling face, and the 80s hits will be generously served, whilst I hope to see you all fizzy and popping with the energy of those hit factory heydays. Come dressed to impress, rah rah skirts, leg warmers and mullets a must. See you there Shrewsbury," comments Pat Sharp



Plus Nathan Moore (Brother Beyond) will be performing on the main stage PLUS an exclusive live set in the Rock Garden…when it comes down to loving Let's Rock, there ain't no competition!



The most well-known and best-loved British retro festival, Let's Rock offers glorious non-stop nostalgic fun, with legendary musicians performing hit after hit to a family crowd of all ages, many of whom come dressed in their finest '80s fashion. Let's Rock works with many amazing charities including official charity partner Child Bereavement UK, who support families and educate professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a family is facing bereavement. Since partnering with UK Live in 2014, Child Bereavement have raised almost a million pounds at Let's Rock events.

https://letsrock80s.com

myticket.co.uk/artists/lets-rock

letsrock80s.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, the iconic 80s retro festival, Let's Rock, unveils its official line-up for summer 2025 at Let's Rock Shrewsbury - and it's the best ever! Part of the UK's most successful retro festival series, Let's Rock Shrewsbury 2025 welcomes Frankie Goes To Hollywood legend, Holly Johnson, as its festival headliner. The stellar line-up also sees Matt Goss performing for Let's Rock for the first time ever, Tony Hadley, The Real Thing, Snap!, Then Jerico, Living In A Bow, Toyah, Pat Sharp (DJ set) , Dollar, Nathan Moore and many many more exciting 80s acts. Tickets start at just £39.50 and are on sale now at: https://myticket.co.uk/artists/lets-rockExactly 40 years ago this month, Holly Johnson's band, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, shot to No1 in the UK charts with their epic ballad 'The Power of Love', which hot-footed their previous UK No1s 'Relax' and 'Two Tribes'. Following huge global success with Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Holly went on to enjoy massive critical acclaim for his own solo works.Comments Holly Johnson, "I'll be headlining Let's Rock Shrewsbury. Playing all the hits! I look forward to seeing you at Quarry Park."And Matt Goss steps into Let's Rock for the first time ever: "My first ever time on a Let's Rock stage and I'm gonna promise you the party of a lifetime. I'll be bringing the best of Bros and a whole lot more to get you moving! So pop open your Grolsch bottle tops, get your Vegas swagger on, or both, and let's celebrate together! I'll see you there Shrewsbury!"Let's all dance as DJ Pat Sharp will also be winging his way back to The Quarry with his Let's Rock Club Tropicana DJ set - all the mammoth dance floor hits, that'll have everyone dancing in the streets, on the ceiling and under the stars of the Shrewsbury sky, "I'll transport you to a retro wonderland where membership's a smiling face, and the 80s hits will be generously served, whilst I hope to see you all fizzy and popping with the energy of those hit factory heydays. Come dressed to impress, rah rah skirts, leg warmers and mullets a must. See you there Shrewsbury," comments Pat SharpPlus Nathan Moore (Brother Beyond) will be performing on the main stage PLUS an exclusive live set in the Rock Garden…when it comes down to loving Let's Rock, there ain't no competition!The most well-known and best-loved British retro festival, Let's Rock offers glorious non-stop nostalgic fun, with legendary musicians performing hit after hit to a family crowd of all ages, many of whom come dressed in their finest '80s fashion. Let's Rock works with many amazing charities including official charity partner Child Bereavement UK, who support families and educate professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a family is facing bereavement. Since partnering with UK Live in 2014, Child Bereavement have raised almost a million pounds at Let's Rock events.https://letsrock80s.commyticket.co.uk/artists/lets-rockletsrock80s.com



