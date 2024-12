Metal Hall Of Fame Announces 2025 Inductees For 9th Annual Gala Induction Ceremony

The Annual Metal Hall of Fame Charity Gala, where



Every January, industry executives and fans attend the Metal Hall of Fame Gala (The most Important Night In Hard Rock and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Metal Hall of Fame announced today a partial list of Rockstars that will be Inducted in 2025. Sponsored by Sammy Radio, Ellefson Coffee Co.,Troubadour Amplification, with tastings presented by Ghost Tequila and more to announce!The Annual Metal Hall of Fame Charity Gala, where Industry Executives and fans alike attend "The Most Important Night In Hard Rock And Heavy Metal." takes place Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at the Grand Theater in Anaheim, CA.PRE-PARTY CELEBRITY RED CARPET INDUCTION CEREMONY4:00pm- 6:30PM 7:00PM 8:00PMAnaheim House of Blues Grand Theater, AnaheimGrand Theater, Anaheim2025 INDUCTEES:Dimebag Darrell (20th Anniversary of Life Celebration/Induction) [With Surprise Guests]Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy)Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein (Misfits)Rikki Rockett (Poison)KNAC RADIOBurton C. Bell (Fear Factory)Dangerous ToysJeff Young (Megadeth/ Kings of Thrash)With live performances by Jeff Young, Kill Devil Hill and a special All-Star Jam at the end of the event!GET TICKETS HERE:https://bit.ly/2025AnnualMetal...45.00 Advance / 55.00 DoorThe Metal Hall of Fame is a non profit organization, dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making Hard Rock and Heavy Metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.Every January, industry executives and fans attend the Metal Hall of Fame Gala (The most Important Night In Hard Rock and Heavy Metal). All proceeds go to bringing free music programs to help special needs children.