New Indie Pop Single "Midnite Sun" By Popkanon And Emma Butterworth Lights Up The Dark Winter Months
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Songwriter Trio Popkanon from Norway and American Indie artist Emma Butterworth have teamed up to release their highly anticipated first single, "Midnite Sun". This exciting collaboration blends their unique musical styles, delivering a fresh and mesmerizing sound that is poised to captivate listeners across every corner of the world.

"Midnite Sun" is an atmospheric track that fuses shimmering electronic beats with dreamy vocals, creating an evocative and infectious sonic landscape. The song explores themes of solitude, longing, connection, and the intoxicating pull of a love that burns bright, even under the fleeting glow of a midnight sun. Love can be complex, and the song ponder on past relationships, alone time and what the future will bring. Its hauntingly beautiful melody and introspective lyrics reflect both artists' ability to craft deeply emotional and cinematic music.

Popkanon, known for their genre-blending approach, has built a reputation for their innovative electronic production coupled with a 90s vibe infused with catchy, melodic hooks. Many of the prior releases have received praise by journalists and some of the songs have been on rotation on major radio stations. "Bar Colombia" was the most played song on the Oslo radio station Radio Latin-Amerika during the summer of 2023. "Save Your Cry" followed suit as one of the most played songs on the same radio station in 2024. Visit Popkanon here.

Chicago artist Emma Butterworth is carving a niche for herself in the American indie scene with her uniquely soulful brand of indie-leaning folk rock. A keen storyteller and careful lyricist, she cuts straight to the heart of life's big questions, examining moments of love, loss, growth, and self-acceptance with characteristic wit and wisdom. Her cheeky stage presence reveals a curious mind and a penchant for deeply melancholic songs, while her lush vocals have been compared to iconic acts like Brandi Carlile and The Head and the Heart. Visit Emma here

Together, the two artists are drawing listeners into a world where the boundaries of time and space blur beneath the enigmatic glow of the midnight sun. The song "Midnite Sun" is available on all platforms for a listen. You can stream the song on Spotify, iTunes, and all other major streaming services. To listen, click here

The accompanying music video is to be released soon and will offer a visually stunning journey that complements the song's dreamy, atmospheric vibe. The song has been mixed and mastered by the award-winning sound engineer from Chicago, Slavic Livins.






