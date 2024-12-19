May Fall Is Back With His Most Compelling New Single To Date "Plan D"





Defeat and failure are essential to life—they push people to reevaluate their choices and adapt to change. But what happens when things never go according to plan? May Fall might know a thing or two, as he takes listeners through the winding, grueling stages of losing hope from the first setback to the final straw. Without listening to the lyrics, one might mistakenly consider the song upbeat—even joyful—brimming with infectious synths that would fit perfectly in a retro or contemporary disco. But there is no need to worry, though this masterpiece isn't joyful, it doesn't mean it isn't fun. May Fall takes this opportunity to showcase his prowess as a songwriter, impressively blending wit and humor into an existential narrative that explores what happens when one feels like they've run out of options. When plans A, B, and C fail - there's only one way out - Plan D (E-A-T-H). With this release, May Fall captivates and reaches new artistic heights, delivering what is undeniably his most compelling songcraft yet. This track exemplifies May Fall's talent for crafting tracks with the perfect balance and emotional depth blend, solidifying his place as a fearless, brilliant voice in synth-driven music.



Following a successful collaborative effort on the captivating " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Few musical creatives in this world refuse to let anything stand in the way of their artistic vision - but May Fall undoubtedly is one of them. The wickedly talented Israeli-born May Fall strives to craft music authentic to his experiences and perspective - resulting in clever, lively, and resonant music-laced with delicious twists of darkness. Dazzled by the sounds of 70's and 80's pop and rock, inspired to become a rock star watching his favorite 90's Wave stars hit the big screen on MTV, May Fall jumped headfirst into the musical world, showing off his talents in his longtime progressive metal band Road to Evenmind and jazz-fusion trio The May Fall Crew. Drawing on years of experience and a passion for synth-driven melodies, May Fall consistently delivers a sound that is sincerely reflective and irresistibly groovy doused in a fresh edge that never fails to enchant his listeners. Having recently moved to France, May Fall is more laser-focused than ever on his artistry, working tirelessly to connect with dedicated fans and new audiences alike and craft innovative tracks that are as existential as they are exciting, delivering a perfect synthesis of introspection and energy that pushes the boundaries of the indie pop genre while staying true to his signature sound and stories.Defeat and failure are essential to life—they push people to reevaluate their choices and adapt to change. But what happens when things never go according to plan? May Fall might know a thing or two, as he takes listeners through the winding, grueling stages of losing hope from the first setback to the final straw. Without listening to the lyrics, one might mistakenly consider the song upbeat—even joyful—brimming with infectious synths that would fit perfectly in a retro or contemporary disco. But there is no need to worry, though this masterpiece isn't joyful, it doesn't mean it isn't fun. May Fall takes this opportunity to showcase his prowess as a songwriter, impressively blending wit and humor into an existential narrative that explores what happens when one feels like they've run out of options. When plans A, B, and C fail - there's only one way out - Plan D (E-A-T-H). With this release, May Fall captivates and reaches new artistic heights, delivering what is undeniably his most compelling songcraft yet. This track exemplifies May Fall's talent for crafting tracks with the perfect balance and emotional depth blend, solidifying his place as a fearless, brilliant voice in synth-driven music.Following a successful collaborative effort on the captivating " Sleep " music video released earlier this year, May Fall rejoins forces with Greece-based director Thanos Kallianiotis, who courageously takes on the role of master manipulator for the "Plan D" music video. Despite facing numerous challenges in the planning and production process, including a period of mandatory emergency reserve duty, May Fall possessed an ironclad will to bring his unique, precise vision to life exactly as he had imagined. Therefore, this duo turned to "out of the box" alternatives—utilizing creative experimentation and technical prowess to direct and shoot original footage, and then manipulate it with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies. These technologies are so fresh that this team is practically forging a new path in the music world—daring to push the limits of visual artistry in the musical arena. Resourcefully adapting to far less than ideal conditions May Fall managed to shoot footage of himself single-handedly using his cell phone —sometimes in unexpected locations—all to provide an ideal foundation to build the scenes and story on the computer. The result is a mesmerizing visual that exquisitely matches the ominous, urgent tone of the song, evoking a sense of dissociation and panic. As the pinnacle of May Fall's work thus far, it's a thrilling look into the boundless nature of May Fall's artistry, cementing his place as a visionary talent with much more on the horizon.



