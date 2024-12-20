Special Guests Announced For Sophie Ellis-Bextor's NYE Disco On BBC One And iPlayer





Made by BBC Studios Entertainment Productions, this glittering TV event promises to be a night to remember as



It's been quite the year for









Sophie will be partying all day as she kicks off her NYE celebrations with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This New Year's Eve, Queen of the dance floor Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be joined on stage by fellow disco sensation Jessie Ware, Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears, Emily Roberts guitarist with The Last Dinner Party and the MDL Singers, who are guaranteed to bring in 2025 on BBC One and iPlayer with plenty of glitz and glamour!Made by BBC Studios Entertainment Productions, this glittering TV event promises to be a night to remember as Sophie performs her global hits as well as some surprise numbers. This end of year celebration will be the perfect grand finale to 2024.It's been quite the year for Sophie Ellis-Bextor, following sold-out tours in Europe, US and Australia supporting Nile Rodgers and Take That, appearing at numerous festivals including performing with Peggy Gou at Glastonbury, the viral return of her dancefloor classic Murder on the Dancefloor and the release of her new single Freedom of the Night; so what better way to round off a sensational 2024 than bringing all the disco fun and energy to New Year's Eve. Sophie Ellie-Bextor will be partying through the evening on New Year's Eve from 11.30pm on Tuesday 31st December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with the party continuing after the fireworks at 12.10am. Sophie Ellis-Bextor's New Year's Eve Disco (2x30) is a BBC Studios Entertainment Production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer and was commissioned by Jonathan Rothery, Head of Popular Music, TV and Rachel Davies, Commissioning Editor, BBC Pop Music TV. The Executive Producer is Alison Howe and the Director is Liz Clare.Sophie will be partying all day as she kicks off her NYE celebrations with Sophie Ellis-Bextor's NYE Kitchen Disco on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from 12-2pm.



